|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|26 May 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 Alcokraft Distilleries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results (Standalone & Consolidate) for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 29.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2026
|17 Apr 2026
|Alcokraft Distilleries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 17, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|11 Nov 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Aurangabad Distillery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2025
|29 Aug 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Aurangabad Distillery Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today, i.e., Friday, 29th August 2025, has approved the following transactions
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