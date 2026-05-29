Board Meeting 29 May 2026 26 May 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 Alcokraft Distilleries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results (Standalone & Consolidate) for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 29.05.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2026 17 Apr 2026

Alcokraft Distilleries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 17, 2026.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Aurangabad Distillery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 29 Aug 2025