|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2025
|5 Sep 2025
|Aurangabad Distillery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2025 Aurangabad Distillery Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.09.2025) Aurangabad Distillery Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 01.10.2025)
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