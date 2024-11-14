iifl-logo-icon 1
Alkem Laboratories Ltd EGM

5,253.7
(1.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Alkem Lab CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon

Alkem Lab: Related News

Alkem Labs Q2 Profit Rises 11% to ₹689 Crore

14 Nov 2024|01:38 PM

R&D expenses rose to ₹146.5 crore, making up 4.3% of total revenue, compared to ₹115.8 crore (3.4% of revenue) in the previous year.

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

16 Oct 2024|11:29 AM

This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.

Alkem Partners with Sonnet for Diabetic Neuropathy Drug in India

11 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

Alkem will conduct clinical trials of 'SON-080' in India, with Sonnet's support for global and local regulatory submissions.

Alkem Laboratories’ equity worth ₹487 Crore change hands

22 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

According to sources, the floor price would be ₹5,616 per share, which is 3% lower than the current market price (CMP).

