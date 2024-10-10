Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,936.65
|95.38
|1,46,993.42
|362.3
|0.57
|3,521.03
|440.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
422
|51.46
|1,46,943.07
|809.62
|0.33
|9,300.35
|77.87
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,645.5
|86.43
|1,29,823.73
|635.6
|0.49
|5,113.7
|438.69
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
799
|80.54
|1,25,881.73
|449.9
|0.16
|3,504.63
|57.58
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
28,147.2
|105.33
|1,25,458.73
|294.15
|0.03
|2,441.42
|1,161.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
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IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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