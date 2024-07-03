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Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price Live

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25.3
(4.98%)
Oct 10, 2024|04:01:00 PM

Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

₹25

Prev. Close

₹24.1

Turnover(Lac.)

₹13.54

Day's High

₹25.3

Day's Low

₹24

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹393.92

Face Value

₹6.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:17 AM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

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Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,936.65

95.381,46,993.42362.30.573,521.03440.73

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

422

51.461,46,943.07809.620.339,300.3577.87

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,645.5

86.431,29,823.73635.60.495,113.7438.69

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

799

80.541,25,881.73449.90.163,504.6357.58

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

28,147.2

105.331,25,458.73294.150.032,441.421,161.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

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MORE ABOUT Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

C-75/76 7th Floor Plot No 224,

C wing Mittal Court Nariman Po,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: -

Website: http://www.questsofttech.co.in

Email: qsil@questprofin.co.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup

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