Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹25
Prev. Close₹24.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.54
Day's High₹25.3
Day's Low₹24
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹393.92
Face Value₹6.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,936.65
|95.38
|1,46,993.42
|362.3
|0.57
|3,521.03
|440.73
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
422
|51.46
|1,46,943.07
|809.62
|0.33
|9,300.35
|77.87
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,645.5
|86.43
|1,29,823.73
|635.6
|0.49
|5,113.7
|438.69
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
799
|80.54
|1,25,881.73
|449.9
|0.16
|3,504.63
|57.58
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
28,147.2
|105.33
|1,25,458.73
|294.15
|0.03
|2,441.42
|1,161.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
C-75/76 7th Floor Plot No 224,
C wing Mittal Court Nariman Po,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: -
Website: http://www.questsofttech.co.in
Email: qsil@questprofin.co.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.