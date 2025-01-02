iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashok Leyland Ltd Results

205.55
(-2.14%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:59:57 PM

Ashok Leyland CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

Ashok Leyland: Related News

Ashok Leyland December Sales jump ~5% y-o-y

Ashok Leyland December Sales jump ~5% y-o-y

2 Jan 2025|12:05 PM

The company's total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year.

Ashok Leyland Secures ₹345 Crore TNSTC Order

Ashok Leyland Secures ₹345 Crore TNSTC Order

13 Dec 2024|11:59 AM

The order value, the company said in its filings, is about ₹345.58 crore.

Ashok Leyland Q2 Profit Jumps 37%

Ashok Leyland Q2 Profit Jumps 37%

13 Nov 2024|12:14 PM

The stock has gained a total of 24% in the last one year, and 16% since the beginning of the year.

Ashok Leyland Sales Slip 9% in October

Ashok Leyland Sales Slip 9% in October

4 Nov 2024|12:55 PM

During the given period, the overall sales of light commercial vehicles (including domestic and exports) decreased by 12% year over year to 5,902 units.

Ashok Leyland Subsidiary Secures 500 Electric Bus Order from Chennai MTC

Ashok Leyland Subsidiary Secures 500 Electric Bus Order from Chennai MTC

24 Oct 2024|03:43 PM

The order includes 400 non-AC buses, and 100 air-conditioned buses, each designed to seat 37 passengers with additional standing space for 24.

Ashok Leyland Commercial Vehicle Sales Slip 10% in September

Ashok Leyland Commercial Vehicle Sales Slip 10% in September

1 Oct 2024|02:49 PM

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), including exports, during the previous month amounted at 11,077 units.

Ashok Leyland Posts 8% Sales Decline

Ashok Leyland Posts 8% Sales Decline

1 Aug 2024|02:52 PM

Domestic sales were down 9% to 12,926 units from 14,207 units in July 2023, according to Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland's Q1 FY'24 profit skyrockets to ₹576 Crore

Ashok Leyland's Q1 FY'24 profit skyrockets to ₹576 Crore

25 Jul 2024|02:47 PM

EBITDA for the quarter jumped to 10.0%, amounting to ₹821 crore, up from 4.4% or ₹320 crore in Q1 FY'23.

Ashok Leyland secures largest bus order worth ₹981.45 Crore from MSRTC

Ashok Leyland secures largest bus order worth ₹981.45 Crore from MSRTC

15 Jul 2024|01:40 PM

MSRTC, one of India's largest state transport undertakings with over 15,000 buses, will see a significant addition to its fleet with this order.

