No Record Found
The company's total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year.Read More
The order value, the company said in its filings, is about ₹345.58 crore.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 24% in the last one year, and 16% since the beginning of the year.Read More
During the given period, the overall sales of light commercial vehicles (including domestic and exports) decreased by 12% year over year to 5,902 units.Read More
The order includes 400 non-AC buses, and 100 air-conditioned buses, each designed to seat 37 passengers with additional standing space for 24.Read More
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), including exports, during the previous month amounted at 11,077 units.Read More
Domestic sales were down 9% to 12,926 units from 14,207 units in July 2023, according to Ashok Leyland.Read More
EBITDA for the quarter jumped to 10.0%, amounting to ₹821 crore, up from 4.4% or ₹320 crore in Q1 FY'23.Read More
MSRTC, one of India's largest state transport undertakings with over 15,000 buses, will see a significant addition to its fleet with this order.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.