To

The Members & Directors of

JYOTIRGAMYA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of JYOTIRGAMYA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and

Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the financial statement, including a

summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the

financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true

and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025.

(b) hi the case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the LOSS for the year ended on that date.

(c) hi the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section

143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described m the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the

Company hi accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the

provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical

responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. Wc believe that the audit

evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our

audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our

audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in fonning our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a

separate opinion on these matters.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone that give a true and

fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity)5 and cash flows of the

Company in accordance with6 the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the

accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes

maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for

safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other

irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting

policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation

and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the

accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the

financial statement that give a true and fair view and arc free from material misstatement, whether due to

fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to

continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the

going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease

operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is, responsible as well for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are

free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that

includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an

audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the

aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the

basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional

skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud

or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that

is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material

misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from eiror, as fraud may involve

collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures

that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies act, 2013, we are

also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial

controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting

estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements rise of the going concern basis of accounting and,

based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or

conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If

we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors

report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to

modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our

auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as

a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a

manner that achieves fan presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope

and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal

control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant

ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other

matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related

safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that

were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore

the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes

public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter

should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would

reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("The Order") issued by the Central

Government of India hi terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure

A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and

belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far

as appears from our examination of those books

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow statement dealt with by this

Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accountmg Standards specified

under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and

taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,

2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Anncxurc B"

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11

of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our

information and accordmg to explanations given to us:

i. the company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations on its financial position in its

financial statement.

ii. the company do not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts

iii. there lias been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested)either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other

sources or kind of funds) by the company to any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign

entities (‘Intermediaries"), with the understanding whether recorded hi writing or otherwise that

the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities

identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or

provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries

b) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have

been received by the company from any pcrson(s) or cntity(ics) includmg foreign entities

("Funding Parties") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the

company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified

in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or

provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries and

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the

circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations

under sub clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year

vi. Proviso to snb-nile (1) of rule 3 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books

of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log)

facility is made applicable to the Company with effect from 1st day of April, 2024, and

accordingly during the financial year 2024-25 the company has not used accounting software

which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. In view of the same, we are unable

to comment on the companys compliance with this requirement for the entire financial year

2024-25 at this time.

ANNEXITRE A

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

section of Our Report of even date to the members of JYOTIRGAMYA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

on the accounts of the company for the year ended March 31,2025.

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us. fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at

reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified at the quarter-end by the

management, hr our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedur es

of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate

in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally

maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on

physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other

parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(iv) The company has not granted any loan, made any investments, given any guarantees, and

security.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not

been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section M 8 of the Act.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident

Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance. Income-tax,

Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty. IGST, CGST, SGST, cess to

the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited

with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there was outstanding of Rs.

100800/- as TDS under head statutory dues as on March 31, 2025 for a period of more than

six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amounts payable in

respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which

have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(viir) Based on out audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given to us, we

are of opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks.

(ix) The company had not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.

(x) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we

report that no fraud on or by tine Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have

we been informed of such case by the management.

(xi) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we

report that managerial remuneration has been paid in accordance with the requisite approvals

mandated by the provisions section 197 read with Schedule VI of the Companies Act, 2013

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi company hence clause (xii) of para 3 of CARO, 2016 is not

applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all the transactions with the related

parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 178 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable

and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by applicable

accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any

preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures

during the year under review.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any

non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934.

ANNEXURE B

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE

STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OFJYOTIRGAMYA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JYOTIRGAMYA

ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the

standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls

based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering

the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These

responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial

controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business,

including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of

frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial

reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,

2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of

Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform

the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial

reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal

financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal

financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial

controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and

evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The

procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material

misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for

our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide

reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial

statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A

companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the

transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of

financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts

and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of

management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regardmg prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition,

use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial

statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial ControLs Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the

possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error

or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial

controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control

over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of

compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

hi our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system

over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating

effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria

established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India".

FOR AMIT AGARWAL & CO Chartered Accountants FRN:008359C /

CA Suraj Kumar Singh FCA Partner Membership No: 440365 UDIN: 25440365BMISRL2881