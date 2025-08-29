AGM 23/09/2025 Pursuant to Section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Share Transfer Book and the Members Registers of the Compa ny shall remain closed from 171h September, 2025 to 23rd September, 2025 (both days inclusive) in connection with the Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2025) Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.09.2025) Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2025)