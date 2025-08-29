|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2025
|1 Sep 2025
|AGM 23/09/2025 Pursuant to Section 91 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Share Transfer Book and the Members Registers of the Compa ny shall remain closed from 171h September, 2025 to 23rd September, 2025 (both days inclusive) in connection with the Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2025) Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.09.2025) Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.