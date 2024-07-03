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Axentra Corp Limited Share Price Live

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333.2
(-1.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open336.55
  • Day's High336.55
  • 52 Wk High371.85
  • Prev. Close336.55
  • Day's Low333.2
  • 52 Wk Low 45.13
  • Turnover (lac)0.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.86
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)656.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Axentra Corp Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

₹336.55

Prev. Close

₹336.55

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.49

Day's High

₹336.55

Day's Low

₹333.2

52 Week's High

₹371.85

52 Week's Low

₹45.13

Book Value

₹15.86

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

656.4

P/E

0

EPS

0.53

Divi. Yield

0

Axentra Corp Limited Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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3 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Axentra Corp Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Axentra Corp Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:28 AM
Mar-2026Feb-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.44%

Foreign: 30.44%

Indian: 0.02%

Non-Promoter- 58.57%

Institutions: 58.57%

Non-Institutions: 10.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Axentra Corp Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.3

0.3

0.3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.17

-1.2

-1

-3.71

Net Worth

-0.87

-0.9

-0.7

-0.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.1

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.14

-0.14

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

-0.14

0.06

0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-68.55

81.81

-1,742.99

-111.26

EBIT growth

-35.44

-0.39

-1,560.79

-28.68

Net profit growth

-35.44

-0.71

-1,565.47

-28.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

Axentra Corp Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

334.3

95.247,132.0529.561.05550.36143.47

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

111.25

28.974,490.7933.350.6564.8152.03

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

848.4

63.463,363.2121.1501,011.78317.97

M & B Engineering Ltd

MBEL

270.45

19.441,545.5719.280.37314.31114.78

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

52.99

26.231,194.61-7.270361.832.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Axentra Corp Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Lakshmaiah Devarajulu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Zakir Hussian

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ulhas Narayan Deosthale

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jankiben Kunalbhai Brahmbhatt

Independent Director

Suresh Rajasekar

Non Executive Director

TIKAMCHAND RAKHI

Director

Vinoth Kumar Mohanadas

Director

Yasiru Lelwala

Director

Palaniappan Kumarappan

Registered Office

Dugar Towers,

Old No 123 Marshalls Road Egmo,

Tamil Nadu - 600008

Tel: 91-44-28587878

Website: http://www.dugar.in

Email: housing@dugar.in

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Dugar Housing Developments Limited originally known as Dugar Housing Development Finance India Limited was promoted to promote housing finance activity. Later, the name of the Co...
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Reports by Axentra Corp Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Axentra Corp Limited share price today?

The Axentra Corp Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹333.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Axentra Corp Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axentra Corp Limited is ₹656.40 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Axentra Corp Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Axentra Corp Limited is 0 and 21.00 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Axentra Corp Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axentra Corp Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axentra Corp Limited is ₹45.13 and ₹371.85 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Axentra Corp Limited?

Axentra Corp Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 275.37%, 1 Year at 638.31%, 6 Month at -7.70%, 3 Month at -6.75% and 1 Month at -3.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Axentra Corp Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Axentra Corp Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 30.48 %
Institutions - 58.58 %
Public - 10.95 %

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