Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorConstruction
Open₹336.55
Prev. Close₹336.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.49
Day's High₹336.55
Day's Low₹333.2
52 Week's High₹371.85
52 Week's Low₹45.13
Book Value₹15.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)656.4
P/E0
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.3
0.3
0.3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.17
-1.2
-1
-3.71
Net Worth
-0.87
-0.9
-0.7
-0.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.1
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.14
-0.14
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
-0.14
0.06
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
-68.55
81.81
-1,742.99
-111.26
EBIT growth
-35.44
-0.39
-1,560.79
-28.68
Net profit growth
-35.44
-0.71
-1,565.47
-28.68
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
334.3
|95.24
|7,132.05
|29.56
|1.05
|550.36
|143.47
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
111.25
|28.97
|4,490.79
|33.35
|0.65
|64.81
|52.03
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
848.4
|63.46
|3,363.21
|21.15
|0
|1,011.78
|317.97
M & B Engineering Ltd
MBEL
270.45
|19.44
|1,545.57
|19.28
|0.37
|314.31
|114.78
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
52.99
|26.23
|1,194.61
|-7.27
|0
|361.8
|32.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Lakshmaiah Devarajulu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Zakir Hussian
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ulhas Narayan Deosthale
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jankiben Kunalbhai Brahmbhatt
Independent Director
Suresh Rajasekar
Non Executive Director
TIKAMCHAND RAKHI
Director
Vinoth Kumar Mohanadas
Director
Yasiru Lelwala
Director
Palaniappan Kumarappan
Dugar Towers,
Old No 123 Marshalls Road Egmo,
Tamil Nadu - 600008
Tel: 91-44-28587878
Website: http://www.dugar.in
Email: housing@dugar.in
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Incorporated in 1992, Dugar Housing Developments Limited originally known as Dugar Housing Development Finance India Limited was promoted to promote housing finance activity. Later, the name of the Co...
Read More
Reports by Axentra Corp Limited
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.