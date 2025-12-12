Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday , 11th December , 2025 The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company is to be held on Saturday , 03rd January, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/12/2025) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 03.01.2026) Scrutinisers Report & Voting Results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 3rd January, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 06.01.2026