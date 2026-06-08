Axentra Corp Limited Management Discussions

Overview

This Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) should be read in conjunction with the companys financial statements and accompanying notes. The purpose of this report is to provide an overview of our companys financial performance, condition, and future outlook for the most recent scal year. Duringthe period, we focused on strategic acquisitions in high-potential urban and emerging markets across India and maintained strong occupancy rates across our portfolio. Our disciplined approach to asset management and our focus on operational efficiency have been key drivers of our financial results.

Results of Operations

Revenue: Total revenue for the scal year demonstrated robust growth compared to the previous year. This positive trend was primarily driven by the acquisition of new commercial properties in key metros and a solid increase in rental income from our existing portfolio, which was supported by strong demand and strategic lease renewals.

Expenses: Operating expenses, including property management fees, maintenance, and property taxes, increased in line with our portfolio expansion. The rise in costs is mainly attributable to the growth of our portfolio and continued investments in technology to streamline property management. We successfully maintained a strong operating margin by controlling costs and optimizing our supply chain for maintenance and repairs.

Net Income: As a result of strong revenue growth and e ective cost management, our net income saw a significant increase. This performance re ects the stability and growing value of our real estate assets.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our nancial position remains strong. We hold a significant amount in cash and cash equivalents, providing ample liquidity to support our ongoing operations and fund new, potential acquisitions. The companys total assets have grown, and our debt-to-equity ratio remains healthy, indicating a balanced capital structure. We believe our current financial position and access to capital are sufficient to meet our short-term and long-term business objectives.

Market and Industry Outlook

The Indian real estate market continues to present a landscape of both opportunities and challenges. While factors such as global economic conditions and interest rates may create headwinds for future acquisitions, the strong underlying demand for commercial and residential properties in our key markets remains a positive driver. We are con dent in our strategy targetingof properties with strong cash flow potential and maintaining a diversified portfolio that includes properties in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. We will continue to monitor economic indicators, government policies like the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), and evolving consumer preferences to adapt our strategy and ensure sustainable growth and maximize stakeholder value.