Board Meeting 27 May 2026 23 May 2026

Axentra Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2026. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2026 along with Audit Report and Declaration pursuant to Reg. 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 25 May 2026 25 May 2026

The Board approved the acquisition of 51% stake in Fore Solutions Private Limited and signing of Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to which Fore Solutions Limited becomes the subsidiary of Axentra Corp Limited . Acquisition of the 51% equity stake in the Fore Solutions Private Limited pursuant to signing and execution of the Share Purchase Agreement.

Board Meeting 25 Feb 2026 25 Feb 2026

Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares Of Rs. 10 Each At An Issue Price Of Rs. 20 On Preferential Basis

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Axentra Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financials for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 2. Any other transaction with the approval of the Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 12th February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Jan 2026 14 Jan 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2025 8 Dec 2025

Dugar Housing Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds through issue of Equity Shares through Preferential Issue Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday , 11th December , 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.12.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2025 21 Nov 2025

Appointment of Director and Key Managerial Personnel.

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 28 Oct 2025

Dugar Housing Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2025. Declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2025 alongwith Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2025)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2025 29 Aug 2025

Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025

Dugar Housing Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June2025 alongwith Limited Review Report. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th August , 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2025 12 Jun 2025