|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|23 May 2026
|Axentra Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2026. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2026 along with Audit Report and Declaration pursuant to Reg. 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|The Board approved the acquisition of 51% stake in Fore Solutions Private Limited and signing of Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to which Fore Solutions Limited becomes the subsidiary of Axentra Corp Limited . Acquisition of the 51% equity stake in the Fore Solutions Private Limited pursuant to signing and execution of the Share Purchase Agreement.
|Board Meeting
|25 Feb 2026
|25 Feb 2026
|Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares Of Rs. 10 Each At An Issue Price Of Rs. 20 On Preferential Basis
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|7 Feb 2026
|Axentra Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financials for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 2. Any other transaction with the approval of the Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 12th February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2026
|14 Jan 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2025
|8 Dec 2025
|Dugar Housing Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds through issue of Equity Shares through Preferential Issue Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday , 11th December , 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.12.2025)
|Board Meeting
|21 Nov 2025
|21 Nov 2025
|Appointment of Director and Key Managerial Personnel.
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2025
|28 Oct 2025
|Dugar Housing Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2025. Declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2025 alongwith Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2025
|29 Aug 2025
|Upcoming Annual General Meeting
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|Dugar Housing Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June2025 alongwith Limited Review Report. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th August , 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jun 2025
|12 Jun 2025
|Allotment of Equity Shares and Equity Convertible Warrants.
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