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Axentra Corp Limited Board Meeting

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333.2
(-1.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Dugar Housing CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202623 May 2026
Axentra Corp Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2026. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2026 along with Audit Report and Declaration pursuant to Reg. 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026)
Board Meeting25 May 202625 May 2026
The Board approved the acquisition of 51% stake in Fore Solutions Private Limited and signing of Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to which Fore Solutions Limited becomes the subsidiary of Axentra Corp Limited . Acquisition of the 51% equity stake in the Fore Solutions Private Limited pursuant to signing and execution of the Share Purchase Agreement.
Board Meeting25 Feb 202625 Feb 2026
Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares Of Rs. 10 Each At An Issue Price Of Rs. 20 On Preferential Basis
Board Meeting12 Feb 20267 Feb 2026
Axentra Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financials for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 2. Any other transaction with the approval of the Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 12th February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)
Board Meeting13 Jan 202614 Jan 2026
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting11 Dec 20258 Dec 2025
Dugar Housing Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds through issue of Equity Shares through Preferential Issue Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday , 11th December , 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.12.2025)
Board Meeting21 Nov 202521 Nov 2025
Appointment of Director and Key Managerial Personnel.
Board Meeting5 Nov 202528 Oct 2025
Dugar Housing Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2025. Declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2025 alongwith Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2025)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202529 Aug 2025
Upcoming Annual General Meeting
Board Meeting12 Aug 20255 Aug 2025
Dugar Housing Developments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June2025 alongwith Limited Review Report. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 12th August , 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)
Board Meeting12 Jun 202512 Jun 2025
Allotment of Equity Shares and Equity Convertible Warrants.

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