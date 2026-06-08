To the Members of Binani Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Binani Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone

Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2025, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone

Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Ind AS Financial

Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effect of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section in our report, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Company (Indian Accounting Standard Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India relating to the liquidation basis of accounting of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2025, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Standalone

Ind AS Financial Statements.

1. The Company had given Corporate Guarantees/ Letter of Comfort/ Undertaking in earlier years on behalf of erstwhile subsidiary i.e., Edayer Zinc Limited of Rs. 8,025 Lakhs (excluding Interest) as at 31 March 2025 to banks and financial institutions. In view of the change in the management of Edayer Zinc Limited, the Company received confirmation from the new management that it is absolved from present and contingent liabilities. However, the change in the Corporate Guarantor is pending for approval from banks. In respect of erstwhile subsidiary i.e., BIL Infratech Limited, the Company has given the letter of comfort / undertaking amounting to Rs. 5,171 lakhs. In the absence of determination of liability to be incurred for such corporate guarantees/letter of comfort, the Company has made the provision for loss allowance of Rs. 2,149.1 lakhs in respect of such corporate guarantees/Letter of Comfort given as at 31 March 2025 as required by Ind AS 109 – ‘Financial Instruments. (Refer note 24 of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements)

2. The Company has not determined the realisable values of their Land and Building as at March 31, 2025. Until such determination, certain Land and Buildings are carried at their book value as at March 31, 2025 instead of estimated net realisable value as on that date. The Company does not see any significant loss on determination of the realisable value vis-a-vis bookvalueofsuchLand (Refer note 9 of the Standalone Ind ASBuildings.

Financial Statements)

3. The Company had entered into an MOU with M/s Maharashtra Wood Based Industries Estate (‘MWBIE) on January 21, 2019 for sale of land in Wada. As per the MOU, the obligations by the buyer were to be completed within 60 days. With lapse of time, the MOU was terminated and termination letters were sent to the Party. Subsequently the land was sold to M/s Afamado Advisory Services Private Limited and the conveyance deed was executed and duly registered. MWBIE has issued a notice and filed a case (SCS265/2021) in the District Civil Court, Thane. Plaintiff of the case has been the honourable court on 22 Feb 2024 and the case has been disposed of.

Maharashtra Wood Based Industrial State fileda Commercial Suit 02/2024 in Commercial Court (Addl. District Court No 02), Bhiwandi on 24 Apr 2024 and the same is listed for next hearing on 08 May 2025.

4. During the previous year, the US subsidiary of the Company has engaged and paid consultants USD 450,000 to identify and advise on new business opportunities for the subsidiary. We are not able to comment on the new business plans and ways and means for funding for such opportunities and businesses, if any by the subsidiary.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, which indicates that the Company has accumulated losses of Rs. 21,762.84 lakhs and its net worth has fully eroded as at 31 March 2025. The Companys liabilities exceeded its total assets by Rs.18,624.35 lakhs as at the balance sheet date. Triton Trading Company Private Limited, the promoter company has committed to provide continued operational support to the Company. However, in the absence of any business plan, the going concern assumption is not appropriate for the preparation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as and for the year ended March 31, 2025. Accordingly, the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a liquidation basis i.e., assets are measured at lower of carrying amount and estimated net realisable value and liabilities are stated at their estimated settlement amounts.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, we have determined that there are no key matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the

Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards(Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtainauditevidencethatissufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financialcontrol relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. In the present case, liquidation basis of accounting has been used since the management and Board of Director have concluded that the use of going concern basis is not appropriate in the facts and circumstances as stated in Note 1 of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters,theplannedscopeandtimingofthe significantaudit and findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control thatwe identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance,wedeterminethosemattersthatwereofmostsignificancein the audit of the Standalone

Ind AS Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the

Standalone Cash Flow Statement and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts;

d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid

Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid/ provided by the Company during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section

197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. In view of the matter stated in paragraph 1 in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether Note 24 of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements; disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements; ii. The company did not have any Long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Funding Parties) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not provided/paid dividend in the current year. Thus compliance of section 123 is not applicable to the Company. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

According to the information and explanations given to us, and the basis of our examination of the records of the Company in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and

Equipment.

(B) The company has no intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(b)(B) of the Order is not applicable. b. Certain property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management annually which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company except for below properties;

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company (also indicate if in dispute) Unit no. 705-706, 7th floor, Sakar-II, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad 157.24 Binani Metals Limited No 30/08/2012 till date Binani Metals got merged with Binani Industries Limited on 21- 01-2016. Car Parking Lot,40A,40B,41A,41B 7.28 Binani Metals Limited No 18/02/2013 till date Binani Metals got merged with Binani Industries Limited on 21- 01-2016. 187, Pindwada, Sirohi, Rajasthan 150 Dhaneshwar Solution Private Limited No Purchase Agreement not available. Revaluation agreement shared. Dhaneshwar Solution Private Limited got merged with Binani Metals on 21-06-2013.

d. The Company has prepared the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements on liquidation basis of accounting. Though the Company has not revalued Property, Plant and Equipment to its realizable value. e. We have been informed there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii a. The Company is a service company. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from banks or financialinstitutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii a. The Company has made investments and granted unsecured loans to companies and other parties in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments in firms and limited liability partnership.

Particulars Loans Guarantees Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries 15.24 - Others - 13,196

b. In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Moreover, the terms and conditions of the guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest as the company has provided loss allowance for the same. (Refer Note 24 II (a) of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements). c. In respect of loans granted, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest was stipulated for loans extended to the Subsidiary in earlier years. However, there are no such stipulations towards repayment of principal and interest in the current year due to inability of subsidiary to repay the principal amount and its accumulated interest liability due to insufficient funds. Thus, the company has kept the loan amount to the extent of cash and bank balance of the subsidiary by providing the balance loan and interest amounts in the books of accounts. Further, the Company has not given any loan/ advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year. total amount of loan/advance in the nature of loan is overdue for more than ninety days. The Company has written down the loan amount d. The to the extent recoverable from the company. Reasonable steps are taken for recovery of principal and interest in respect of loans. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year. (Refer Note 30 of Standalone Ind AS Financial

Statements) e. There is no loan falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. f. The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. iv. The Company has not extended loans during the year. Thus, provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The maintenance of the cost records has not been specified for the activities of the company by the Central Government u/s 148(1) of the Companies

Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. vii. a. Amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities, except for few instances of delay in Tax Deducted Source and Profession Tax. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of in respect of these statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b. There are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except for following:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Matters 122.52 FY 2018-19 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Matters 348.09 FY 2016-17 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Matters 9,326.73 FY 2014-15 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Matters 32.10 FY 2009-10 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Matters 754.92 FY 2013-14 High Court

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income

Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable. ix. a. The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c. TheCompany has not taken any loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. On an overall examination of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act. f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures and accordingly, reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable for the year under report. x. a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

Accordingly, reporting on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c. As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii All the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the Standalone

Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard. (Refer note no. 26 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements) xi. a. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the

Order is not applicable. b. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the

Order is not applicable. c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause

3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC. xvii The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs.168.68 lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit and Rs. 192.78 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix Based on Note 1 to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the Company has accumulated losses of Rs. 21,762.84 lakhs and its net worth has fully eroded as at 31 March 2025 and the Companys liabilities exceeded its total assets by Rs. 18,624.35 lakhs as at the balance sheet date, the going concern assumption is not appropriate for the preparation of the Statement of the Company as and for the year ended March 31, 2025. Accordingly, the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a liquidation basis i.e., assets are measured at lower of carrying amount and estimated net realisable value and liabilities are stated at their estimated settlement amounts.

xx. The provisions of section 135 related to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xx) is not applicable to the Company. xxi The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Binani Industries Limited of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,

2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls of Binani Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

As described in Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph of our main report, the Company has not established adequate internal financial controls and material weakness existed with respect to matters stated therein.

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph of main report and in view of possible effects of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were not operating effectively as of March 31, 2025, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025, and these material weaknesses have inter - alia affected our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and we have issued qualified opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.