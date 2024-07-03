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BIL Vyapar Ltd Share Price Live

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4.21
(-1.64%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open4.4
  • Day's High4.4
  • 52 Wk High15.45
  • Prev. Close4.28
  • Day's Low4.2
  • 52 Wk Low 4.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-59.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

BIL Vyapar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹4.4

Prev. Close

₹4.28

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.3

Day's High

₹4.4

Day's Low

₹4.2

52 Week's High

₹15.45

52 Week's Low

₹4.2

Book Value

₹-59.39

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BIL Vyapar Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2025

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23 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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29 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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BIL Vyapar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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BIL Vyapar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:32 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.59%

Foreign: 3.59%

Indian: 47.68%

Non-Promoter- 1.73%

Institutions: 1.73%

Non-Institutions: 46.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

BIL Vyapar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

31.38

31.38

31.38

31.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

45.02

Reserves

-217.63

-224.44

-218.43

-121.02

Net Worth

-186.25

-193.06

-187.05

-44.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.91

36.97

158.96

260.6

yoy growth (%)

-97.51

-76.74

-38.99

459.27

Raw materials

0

-15.06

-10.81

-6.73

As % of sales

0

40.74

6.8

2.58

Employee costs

-2.54

-6.75

-9.09

-8.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

5.4

-4.79

14.29

16.88

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.84

-1.69

-2.2

Tax paid

-104.69

-0.25

-3.62

2.24

Working capital

229.5

-49.43

-1.56

-24.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.51

-76.74

-38.99

459.27

Op profit growth

-130.22

-6.58

-29.86

-67.27

EBIT growth

-81.92

-31.21

0

-66.03

Net profit growth

1,937.4

-147.28

-44.21

58.8

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

0

0

0

1.5

1.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

1.5

1.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.74

8.72

0.28

0.86

185.3

BIL Vyapar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.32

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,577.5

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.46

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.75

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.3

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BIL Vyapar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Rajesh Kumar Bagri

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Archana Manoj Shroff

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradyut Meyur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjib Maity

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Manoj T Shroff

Independent Non Exe. Director

Milin Ramani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pankti Yogesh Patel Poojari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Santwana Todi

Registered Office

37/2 Chinar Park New Town,

Rajarhat Main Road P O Hatiara,

West Bengal - 700157

Tel: 91-08100326795

Website: http://www.binaniindustries.com

Email: krishna.saraf@binani.net; viji@binani.net; binanig

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

BIL Vyapar Limited, formerly known as Binani Industries Limited was established in 1962. The name of the Company was changed to BIL Vyapar Limited from Binani Industries Limited w.e.f. 04th June, 2025...
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Reports by BIL Vyapar Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the BIL Vyapar Ltd share price today?

The BIL Vyapar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of BIL Vyapar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BIL Vyapar Ltd is ₹13.21 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of BIL Vyapar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BIL Vyapar Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BIL Vyapar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BIL Vyapar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BIL Vyapar Ltd is ₹4.2 and ₹15.45 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of BIL Vyapar Ltd?

BIL Vyapar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.06%, 3 Years at -41.93%, 1 Year at -70.70%, 6 Month at -37.44%, 3 Month at -35.13% and 1 Month at -17.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BIL Vyapar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BIL Vyapar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.28 %
Institutions - 1.73 %
Public - 46.99 %

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