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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.4
Prev. Close₹4.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹4.4
Day's Low₹4.2
52 Week's High₹15.45
52 Week's Low₹4.2
Book Value₹-59.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
31.38
31.38
31.38
31.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
45.02
Reserves
-217.63
-224.44
-218.43
-121.02
Net Worth
-186.25
-193.06
-187.05
-44.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.91
36.97
158.96
260.6
yoy growth (%)
-97.51
-76.74
-38.99
459.27
Raw materials
0
-15.06
-10.81
-6.73
As % of sales
0
40.74
6.8
2.58
Employee costs
-2.54
-6.75
-9.09
-8.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
5.4
-4.79
14.29
16.88
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.84
-1.69
-2.2
Tax paid
-104.69
-0.25
-3.62
2.24
Working capital
229.5
-49.43
-1.56
-24.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.51
-76.74
-38.99
459.27
Op profit growth
-130.22
-6.58
-29.86
-67.27
EBIT growth
-81.92
-31.21
0
-66.03
Net profit growth
1,937.4
-147.28
-44.21
58.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
0
0
0
1.5
1.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
1.5
1.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.74
8.72
0.28
0.86
185.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.32
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,577.5
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.46
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.75
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.3
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Rajesh Kumar Bagri
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Archana Manoj Shroff
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradyut Meyur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjib Maity
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Manoj T Shroff
Independent Non Exe. Director
Milin Ramani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pankti Yogesh Patel Poojari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Santwana Todi
37/2 Chinar Park New Town,
Rajarhat Main Road P O Hatiara,
West Bengal - 700157
Tel: 91-08100326795
Website: http://www.binaniindustries.com
Email: krishna.saraf@binani.net; viji@binani.net; binanig
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
BIL Vyapar Limited, formerly known as Binani Industries Limited was established in 1962. The name of the Company was changed to BIL Vyapar Limited from Binani Industries Limited w.e.f. 04th June, 2025...
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Reports by BIL Vyapar Ltd
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