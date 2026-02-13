|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|29 May 2026
|BIL VYAPAR LIMITED has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|12 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results BIL VYAPAR LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Meeting of Committee of Creditors held on Friday, 13th February, 2026 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Bil Vyapar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Un-Audited Financials (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. In terms of Regulation 30 read with part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that, in their meeting held today i.e. 12th November, 2025 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report as submitted by the statutory auditor of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2025. Accordingly, the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2025 along with Limited Review Report are attached herewith as Annexure I. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2025
|31 Jul 2025
|Bil Vyapar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Un-Audited Financials (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter Ended 30th June 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. As per attached document As per attached document (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.08.2025)
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