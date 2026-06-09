BIL Vyapar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
31.38
31.38
31.38
31.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
45.02
Reserves
-217.63
-224.44
-218.43
-121.02
Net Worth
-186.25
-193.06
-187.05
-44.62
Minority Interest
Debt
173.46
172.03
173.52
49.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-12.79
-21.03
-13.53
4.56
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
3.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.04
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-12.99
-21.33
-13.86
-1.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.01
0.01
0.54
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.1
15.42
19.21
36.2
Sundry Creditors
-1.36
-9.99
-10.56
-11.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-26.73
-26.77
-22.52
-26.26
Cash
0.2
0.31
0.3
2.36
Total Assets
-12.79
-21.02
-13.52
4.56
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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