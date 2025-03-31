To the Members of

BLACK OPAL CONSULTANTS LIMITED

(Formerly Known as Black Opal Consultants Private Limited}

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of BLACK OPAL CONSULTANTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2025 and its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statement knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial

Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also;

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of sectionl43 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure- A" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e. on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

c. There were no amounts which required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund by the company.

d. i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e) as provided under (d) (i) and

(d) (ii) above, contain any material mis-statement.

e. The Company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year.

f. The Company is using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail facility in terms of Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the limit prescribed by section 197 for maximum permissible managerial remuneration is not applicable to a private limited company.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of M/s BLACK OPAL CONSULTANTS LIMITED.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-to-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets as are reflected in the books of accounts.

(b) We are informed that The Company has physically verified Property, Plant and Equipment and other right-of-use assets during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-to-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the company does not have any inventory. Hence, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has granted a sum of Rs. 3,27,50,000/- as unsecured loan to an associate companies and the outstanding balance as on 31.03.2025 is Rs. 2,61,00,000/-

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, no schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the loan is repayable on demand.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted a sum of Rs. 12,23,40,000/- as unsecured loan to associate Limited Liability Partnerships and the outstanding balance as on 31.03.2025 is Rs.9,20,40,000/-.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2025 and therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company and the Company has maintained such accounts and records.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company:

a. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, value added tax, service tax, customs duty etc. which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account of the Company:

(a) During the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year. Flence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet obligation of its Subsidiaries or joint ventures or Associates.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries or joint ventures or Associates.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given by the management, the Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under the clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally) during the year and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) As there was no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company noticed or reported during our audit, there was no requirement to file Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account of the company, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report).

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company, accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013, where applicable, and the requisite details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The company was not required to obtain the internal audit reports for the year under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company:

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

b. The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year;

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (hereinafter referred to as "CIC") as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Directions), 2016, as amended from time to time, issued by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable; and

d. In our opinion and based on the representation received from the management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the relevant records of the Company, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable to the Company.

During the year under review, the Company was required to spend an amount of Rs. 5,88,806/- towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. The Company has not spent any amount during the year in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Act. The unspent amount of Rs.5,88,806/- not relating to any ongoing projects, we are informed that the same has been transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within the period prescribed under subsection (5) of Section 135.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company does not have any ongoing projects. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of Standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of the said clause under this report.

"Annexure B" to the independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of M/s BLACK OPAL CONSULTANTS LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of M/s BLACK OPAL CONSULTANTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control overfinancial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial controls over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.