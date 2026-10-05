No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.83
0.83
0.83
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.38
7.87
3.55
0.88
Net Worth
20.21
8.7
4.38
0.89
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
32.86
19.75
7.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.86
19.75
7.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.15
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
672
|45.6
|1,64,014.15
|65.34
|1.21
|256.94
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,125.6
|33.21
|1,10,407.15
|1,049.5
|0.38
|4,377.9
|217.8
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,929
|220.07
|68,954.93
|61.55
|0.13
|147.45
|153.87
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,769.7
|29.58
|64,539.4
|507.63
|0.45
|1,038.27
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,445
|354.89
|64,355.4
|11.4
|0.13
|749
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Prasoon Chauhan
Non Executive Director
Sheikh Arfeen Ahmed
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Kumar Singh
Independent Director
SANGEETA BHATIA
Independent Director
PRADEEP PASARI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anju
No.8 Ground Floor C.S.C AGCR-,
Enclave,
Delhi - 110092
Tel: +91 99995 60810
Website: http://www.blackopalgroup.in
Email: investors@blackopalgroup.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Black Opal Consultants Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.