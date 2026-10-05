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Black Opal Consultants Ltd Share Price Live

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Option

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Black Opal Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Divi. Yield

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Black Opal Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Oct, 2026|02:50 PM
Nov-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 98.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 98.59%

Non-Promoter- 1.40%

Institutions: 1.40%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Black Opal Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.83

0.83

0.83

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.38

7.87

3.55

0.88

Net Worth

20.21

8.7

4.38

0.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

32.86

19.75

7.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.86

19.75

7.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.15

0.09

Black Opal Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

672

45.61,64,014.1565.341.21256.94127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,125.6

33.211,10,407.151,049.50.384,377.9217.8

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,929

220.0768,954.9361.550.13147.45153.87

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,769.7

29.5864,539.4507.630.451,038.27442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,445

354.8964,355.411.40.13749277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Black Opal Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Prasoon Chauhan

Non Executive Director

Sheikh Arfeen Ahmed

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Kumar Singh

Independent Director

SANGEETA BHATIA

Independent Director

PRADEEP PASARI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anju

Registered Office

No.8 Ground Floor C.S.C AGCR-,

Enclave,

Delhi - 110092

Tel: +91 99995 60810

Website: http://www.blackopalgroup.in

Email: investors@blackopalgroup.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Black Opal Consultants Ltd

Company FAQs

The Black Opal Consultants Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Black Opal Consultants Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 06 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Black Opal Consultants Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 06 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Black Opal Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Black Opal Consultants Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Oct ‘26
Black Opal Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Black Opal Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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