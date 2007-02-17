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Black Opal Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.83

0.83

0.83

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.38

7.87

3.55

0.88

Net Worth

20.21

8.7

4.38

0.89

Minority Interest

Debt

0.2

1.6

0.5

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.41

10.3

4.88

0.92

Fixed Assets

0.23

0.31

0.43

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.99

6.3

1.68

0.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.05

0.01

0

Networking Capital

14.53

2.02

2.56

-0.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.36

0.64

0.3

0.08

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14

3.95

3.5

0.55

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-1.71

-0.32

-0.45

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.67

-0.86

-0.92

-0.23

Cash

1.66

1.63

0.2

0.85

Total Assets

20.43

10.31

4.88

0.92

Black Opal Consultants Ltd : related Articles

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