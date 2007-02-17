Black Opal Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.83
0.83
0.83
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.38
7.87
3.55
0.88
Net Worth
20.21
8.7
4.38
0.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
1.6
0.5
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.41
10.3
4.88
0.92
Fixed Assets
0.23
0.31
0.43
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.99
6.3
1.68
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.05
0.01
0
Networking Capital
14.53
2.02
2.56
-0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.36
0.64
0.3
0.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14
3.95
3.5
0.55
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-1.71
-0.32
-0.45
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.67
-0.86
-0.92
-0.23
Cash
1.66
1.63
0.2
0.85
Total Assets
20.43
10.31
4.88
0.92
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.