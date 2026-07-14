To The Members of BLS Polymers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of BLS Polymers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2026 and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2026 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 43 of the Ind AS financial statements, wherein it has been stated that Trade Receivables as at March 31, 2026 include foreign currency receivables amounting to INR 58.54 Lacs (March 31, 2025: INR 35.23 Lacs) which is outstanding for more than nine months from the date of transaction. Against the stipulated nine months period for export realisation in terms of RBI guidelines issued under FEMA act 1999, management has submitted the necessary approval requests to the authorized dealer/ RBI to get an extension for these receivables and undertake these realizations at the earliest post the approvals and no adjustments are required in the Ind AS financial statements in this regard.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditors report is information included in the Annual Report 2025- 26, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure - A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure - A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph "vi" below on reporting under Rule 11(g)

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, (as amended).

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2026 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2026 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended; In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 29 to the Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility however, the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

In accordance with the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, relating to the preservation of the audit trail, since the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility has not operated throughout the previous year, the Company has not preserved the audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention as required under the said Rule.

For Nangia & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN 002391C/N500069

Prateek Agrawal Partner Membership # 402826

Signed at Gurugram on July 14, 2026 UDIN: 26402826NLDDHM8740

1 In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets.

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, Property plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year. As informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed in such physical verification.

(c) Title deeds in respect of all immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and intangible assets during the year.

(e) As confirmed by the management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2026 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(a) As explained to us physical verification has been conducted by the management at reasonable interval in respect of inventories of finished goods, stores, spares parts and raw material. We were also explained that no material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) As disclosed in note 13 to the Ind AS financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

1i (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The letter of comfort (financial guarantee) provided by the Company in the previous year to a company in which its director is interested aggregating to NIL (March 31, 2025: INR 900.00 Lacs) and balance outstanding as at balance sheet date is NIL (March 31, 2025: INR 900.00 Lacs), is not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv According to the information and explanations given to us, loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

v According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there- under. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government of India for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records and accounts have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of such records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii a) According to information and explanation give to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, undisputed dues in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, service tax, sales- tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are as follows:

(Amount in Lacs)

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (INR) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 2.07 AY 2014-15 10-Sep-2015

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts in respect of Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales tax, Value added tax, Employees State Insurance, duty of excise, duty of Customs, Cess and Service Tax etc. that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except as given below:

(Amount in Lacs)

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount* (INR) Amount paid under protest * Period to which the amount relates Forum dispute is pending where Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 23.35 - AY 2023-24 The Commissioner of Income Tax Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST Demand 50.32 5.03 FY 2018-19 GST Authority Appellate Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST Demand 4.51 0.45 FY 2018-19 GST Authority Appellate

*Amount as per demand orders including interest and penalty, wherever indicated in the order. Note: The above table includes only those amounts on which demand orders have been served and are under dispute.

viii As confirmed by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix (a) As explained to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and other borrowings and in repayment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As confirmed by the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority

(c) The Company has applied term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

xii As explained, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related parties transactions have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) The Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act. Though the Company has implemented internal audit system, it does not have the same commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the Company.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit, have been considered by us.

xv According to the information and explanations given to us, no non- cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him have been noticed or reported during the year as per the provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

xvi In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 27.2 to the financial statements.

xiii In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related parties transactions have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) The Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act. Though the Company has implemented internal audit system, it does not have the same commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the Company.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit, have been considered by us.

xv According to the information and explanations given to us, no non- cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him have been noticed or reported during the year as per the provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

xvi In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 27.2 to the financial statements.

xxi

The Company does not have a subsidiary, associate or a joint venture and as a result is not required to prepare consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Nangia & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN 002391C/N500069 Patrick Agrawal

Prateek Agrawal Partner Membership # 402826 Signed at Gurugram on July 14, 2026 UDIN: 26402826NLDDHM8740

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BLS Polymers Limited of even date. Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BLS POLYMERS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2026 in conjunction with our audit of Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2026, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Nangia & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN 002391C/N500069

Prateek Agrawal

Partner,

Membership # 402826

Signed at Gurugram on July 14, 2026

UDIN: 26402826NLDDHM8740