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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
45.03
9.6
9.6
9.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.9
58.34
37.23
29.66
Net Worth
94.93
67.94
46.83
39.26
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,505.5
|47.29
|44,529.27
|207.76
|1.03
|2,717.66
|429.2
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,390
|56.23
|37,342.37
|135.8
|0.18
|1,367.8
|152.82
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
SHAILY
2,977
|77
|13,692.79
|52.47
|0.1
|274.78
|141.2
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
148.05
|15.55
|9,186.16
|107.41
|1.85
|883.58
|97.95
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd
KINGFA
6,509.8
|39.09
|8,821.68
|80.21
|0.31
|688.57
|1,032.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Karan Aggarwal
Executive Director
Dinesh Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
P K Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shivani Mishra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Kumar Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Kumar Sunit
Non Executive Director
Vinod Aggarwal
604,Indra Prakash,21,Barakhamb,
Connaught Place Central Delhi,
Delhi - 110001
Tel: +91 114 352 6312
Website: http://www.blspolymers.com
Email: corporate@blspolymers.com
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Summary
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Reports by BLS Polymers Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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