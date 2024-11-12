iifl-logo-icon 1
Britannia Industries Ltd Book Closer

4,844.55
(-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Britannia Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser3 May 20246 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Approved to close the Register of Members from Tuesday, 6th August 2024 to Monday, 12th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining the entitlement of the Members to the final dividend. Hence, the record date for the AGM and final dividend is Monday, 5th August, 2024.

Britannia Inds.: Related News

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:26 PM

EBITDA decreased by 10.2% to ₹783.4 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹872.4 Crore in Q2 of FY24.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

10 Oct 2024|03:37 PM

The JV invested ₹220 Crore in the Greenfield factory, integrated into Britannia’s existing dairy facility, producing Britannia The Laughing Cow products.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

5 Aug 2024|10:31 AM

This year, its operational profit margins increased by 50 basis points to 17.7%, while EBITDA increased by almost 9% to ₹753 crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th August 2024

5 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.

