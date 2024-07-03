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Chembond Material Technologies Ltd Company Summary

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156.01
(-1.86%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Chembond Material Technologies Ltd Summary

Chembond Material Technologies Limited was initially incorporated as Chembond Material Chemicals Limited in 1975. The Company has changed the name to Chembond Material Technologies Limited with effect from May 27, 2025, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement. Company is engaged in manufacturing of Speciality Chemicals.

The Company holds 49% interest in Chembond Enzyme Company Ltd, which supplies industrial enzymes for applications in textile, animal health and alcohol production. It holds 49% interest in Henkel Chembond Surface Technologies Ltd, which manufactures metal treatment chemicals for applications in automobile, steel, appliance, engineering, defense, rail, aerospace and general industries. It owns 51% interest in H2O Innovation (India) Limited, which offers equipment based solutions for water treatment recycle and reuse.

The Company manufactures Metal Treatment Chemicals and Water Treatment Chemicals in joint ventures with global leaders Henkel, Germany and Ashland, USA respectively. The company is the market leaders in these products in India with sales to the automotive, steel, petrochemical, power, appliance, engineering, fertilizer and pharma industries.Chembonds modern, well-equipped and multi-purpose manufacturing and blending plants are located at Tarapur, Maharashtra; Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Dudhwada, Gujarat. Additional blending plants are located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Balasore, Orissa.

Warehouses and branch offices are located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Faridabad, Jamshedpur, Kolkata and Pune.In 2010, the Company acquired Protochem Industries Pvt. Ltd, which manufactures metal treatment chemicals. The company and H2O Innovation, Inc.

signed a joint venture agreement to create H2O Innovation India Ltd. The Sitarganj Plant in Uttarkhand was made operational in 2010. In 2016-17, Company acquired the 45% shareholding of Solenis in the erstwhile JV.

It also acquired all shareholding held by its now erstwhile JV partner in Malaysia and became 100% owner of the shares in Chembond Chemicals (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December 12, 2023 approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between the Company, Chembond Chemical Specialties Limited (CCL), Chembond Clean Water Technologies Limited (CCWTL), Chembond Material Technologies Private Limited (CMTPL), Phiroze Sethna Private Limited (PSPL) and Gramos Chemicals (India) Private Limited (GCIPL). Pursuant to the said Scheme, the Construction Chemical and Water Treatment (CC &WT) Business of the Company was transferred to Chembond Chemical Specialties Limited, by way of demerger and post demerger, Chembond Clean Water Technologies Limited was amalgamated with Chembond Chemical Specialties Limited.

Further, Chembond Material Technologies Private Limited, Phiroze Sethna Private Limited and Gramos Chemicals (India) Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company, making the Scheme of Arrangement effective from May 3, 2025.
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