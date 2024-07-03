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Chembond Material Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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155.99
(-0.01%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:57:57 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open155.99
  • Day's High155.99
  • 52 Wk High260
  • Prev. Close156.01
  • Day's Low155.99
  • 52 Wk Low 105.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E24.72
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value127.72
  • EPS6.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)209.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Chembond Material Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹155.99

Prev. Close

₹156.01

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.01

Day's High

₹155.99

Day's Low

₹155.99

52 Week's High

₹260

52 Week's Low

₹105.15

Book Value

₹127.72

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

209.78

P/E

24.72

EPS

6.31

Divi. Yield

0

Chembond Material Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2025

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7 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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30 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2025

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25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Chembond Material Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Chembond Material Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.07%

Non-Promoter- 1.35%

Institutions: 1.35%

Non-Institutions: 30.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Chembond Material Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.72

6.72

6.72

6.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

157.28

144.71

235.08

238.29

Net Worth

164

151.43

241.8

245.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

46.16

42.03

58.54

232.17

yoy growth (%)

9.82

-28.19

-74.78

6.2

Raw materials

-22.71

-18.95

-32.19

-182.9

As % of sales

49.21

45.09

55

78.77

Employee costs

-6.9

-5.98

-8.74

-18.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.92

12.64

5.3

14.06

Depreciation

-2.69

-2.8

-2.79

-2.87

Tax paid

-2.18

-2.97

0.23

-0.46

Working capital

4.41

-0.23

13.79

-0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.82

-28.19

-74.78

6.2

Op profit growth

13.41

126.21

-77.16

81.22

EBIT growth

-13.71

137.46

-63.32

-18.57

Net profit growth

-9.6

74.55

-59.23

-6.35

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

250.07

201.3

178.24

440.44

348.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

250.07

201.3

178.24

440.44

348.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.67

9.16

14.06

4.64

8.61

Chembond Material Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,459.8

62.141,48,493.42547.391.473,284.8104.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,674.4

44.2579,286.23507.0603,498.93427.74

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,869.5

106.4358,631.7185.20614.33495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,492.6

55.4338,318.4317101,211647.24

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

NAVINFLUOR

6,863.5

71.4635,216.02135.030.22626.51714.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chembond Material Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Executive Director

Sameer V Shah

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Nirmal V Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayesh P. Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gorsi A Parekh

Independent Non Exe. Director

MAYANK PRADYUMNA SHAH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamal Tandon

Executive Director

Jaywant Keshavrao Tawade

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suchita Singh

Registered Office

Chembond Centre EL-71,

Mahape MIDC,

Maharashtra - 400710

Tel: 91-22-39213000

Website: http://www.chembondindia.com

Email: investor.grievance@chembondindia.com; info@chembon

Registrar Office

C-101 1st Floor,

247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,

Mumbai - 400 083

Tel: -

Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com

Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com

Summary

Chembond Material Technologies Limited was initially incorporated as Chembond Material Chemicals Limited in 1975. The Company has changed the name to Chembond Material Technologies Limited with effect...
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Reports by Chembond Material Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Chembond Material Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Chembond Material Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chembond Material Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chembond Material Technologies Ltd is ₹209.78 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chembond Material Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chembond Material Technologies Ltd is 24.72 and 1.24 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chembond Material Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chembond Material Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chembond Material Technologies Ltd is ₹105.15 and ₹260 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Chembond Material Technologies Ltd?

Chembond Material Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.08%, 3 Years at -14.52%, 1 Year at -37.76%, 6 Month at -1.22%, 3 Month at 10.45% and 1 Month at -18.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chembond Material Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chembond Material Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.08 %
Institutions - 1.35 %
Public - 30.57 %

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