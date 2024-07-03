Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorChemicals
Open₹155.99
Prev. Close₹156.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹155.99
Day's Low₹155.99
52 Week's High₹260
52 Week's Low₹105.15
Book Value₹127.72
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)209.78
P/E24.72
EPS6.31
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.72
6.72
6.72
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
157.28
144.71
235.08
238.29
Net Worth
164
151.43
241.8
245.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
46.16
42.03
58.54
232.17
yoy growth (%)
9.82
-28.19
-74.78
6.2
Raw materials
-22.71
-18.95
-32.19
-182.9
As % of sales
49.21
45.09
55
78.77
Employee costs
-6.9
-5.98
-8.74
-18.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.92
12.64
5.3
14.06
Depreciation
-2.69
-2.8
-2.79
-2.87
Tax paid
-2.18
-2.97
0.23
-0.46
Working capital
4.41
-0.23
13.79
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.82
-28.19
-74.78
6.2
Op profit growth
13.41
126.21
-77.16
81.22
EBIT growth
-13.71
137.46
-63.32
-18.57
Net profit growth
-9.6
74.55
-59.23
-6.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
250.07
201.3
178.24
440.44
348.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
250.07
201.3
178.24
440.44
348.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.67
9.16
14.06
4.64
8.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,459.8
|62.14
|1,48,493.42
|547.39
|1.47
|3,284.8
|104.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,674.4
|44.25
|79,286.23
|507.06
|0
|3,498.93
|427.74
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,869.5
|106.43
|58,631.71
|85.2
|0
|614.33
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,492.6
|55.43
|38,318.43
|171
|0
|1,211
|647.24
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
6,863.5
|71.46
|35,216.02
|135.03
|0.22
|626.51
|714.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Executive Director
Sameer V Shah
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Nirmal V Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayesh P. Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gorsi A Parekh
Independent Non Exe. Director
MAYANK PRADYUMNA SHAH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamal Tandon
Executive Director
Jaywant Keshavrao Tawade
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suchita Singh
Chembond Centre EL-71,
Mahape MIDC,
Maharashtra - 400710
Tel: 91-22-39213000
Website: http://www.chembondindia.com
Email: investor.grievance@chembondindia.com; info@chembon
C-101 1st Floor,
247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,
Mumbai - 400 083
Tel: -
Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com
Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com
Summary
Chembond Material Technologies Limited was initially incorporated as Chembond Material Chemicals Limited in 1975. The Company has changed the name to Chembond Material Technologies Limited with effect...
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Reports by Chembond Material Technologies Ltd
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