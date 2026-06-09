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Chembond Material Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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155.71
(-0.19%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

46.16

42.03

58.54

232.17

yoy growth (%)

9.82

-28.19

-74.78

6.2

Raw materials

-22.71

-18.95

-32.19

-182.9

As % of sales

49.21

45.09

55

78.77

Employee costs

-6.9

-5.98

-8.74

-18.65

As % of sales

14.95

14.24

14.93

8.03

Other costs

-12.44

-13.47

-16

-23.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.95

32.06

27.33

10.17

Operating profit

4.09

3.61

1.59

6.99

OPM

8.87

8.59

2.72

3.01

Depreciation

-2.69

-2.8

-2.79

-2.87

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.07

-0.04

-0.54

Other income

9.57

11.91

6.55

10.48

Profit before tax

10.92

12.64

5.3

14.06

Taxes

-2.18

-2.97

0.23

-0.46

Tax rate

-19.98

-23.52

4.39

-3.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.74

9.67

5.54

13.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.74

9.67

5.54

13.59

yoy growth (%)

-9.6

74.55

-59.23

-6.35

NPM

18.93

23.01

9.46

5.85

Chembond Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

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