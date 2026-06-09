Chembond Material Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.72
6.72
6.72
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
157.28
144.71
235.08
238.29
Net Worth
164
151.43
241.8
245.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.84
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.08
6.23
4.84
5.45
Total Liabilities
172.08
158.5
246.64
250.46
Fixed Assets
40.81
39.03
35.53
32.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.73
66.56
163.34
171.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.67
7.52
4.7
4.57
Networking Capital
27.69
32.86
34.51
40.32
Inventories
14.79
13.12
3.01
2.84
Inventory Days
22.45
Sundry Debtors
40.85
48.7
23.11
21.39
Debtor Days
169.11
Other Current Assets
9.85
7.65
19.95
24.88
Sundry Creditors
-30.56
-29.27
-8.06
-6.21
Creditor Days
49.09
Other Current Liabilities
-7.24
-7.34
-3.5
-2.58
Cash
13.19
12.54
8.58
1.34
Total Assets
172.09
158.51
246.66
250.46
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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