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Chembond Material Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

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155.71
(-0.19%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Chembond Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 May 20267 May 2026
Chembond Material Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 15 2026. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has: a) considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2026 which are enclosed herewith along with the Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements. Further, we would like to inform you that M/s. Kastury & Talati, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2026. Annexure-A. b) recommended Dividend of Rs.2.00/- (Rupee Two only) (40%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:15.05.2026)
Board Meeting16 Jan 20268 Jan 2026
Chembond Material Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday January 16 2026 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 (Q3). Outcome of Board Meeting Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/01/2026)
Board Meeting17 Oct 20259 Oct 2025
Chembond Material Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 17 2025 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 (Q2). Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17/10/2025)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202517 Jul 2025
Chembond Material Technologies Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday July 25 2025 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter ended June 30 2025 (Q1). Further pursuant to our letter Ref. No. SE/CS/2025-26/28 dated June 23 2025 and in terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys internal code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for Directors / Officers / Designated persons of the Company till 48 hours post the outcome of board meeting i.e. till Sunday July 27 2025. The Trading window shall re-open on July 28 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2025 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter Ended June 30, 2025, along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :25.07.2025)

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