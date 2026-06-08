To

The Members of

CLENON ENTERPRISES LIMITED (formerly known as (7.R. Cables Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Finaneial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of CLF.NON ENTERPRISES LIMITED (formerly known as G.R.Cables Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025. the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013. (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis For Opinion

Wc conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the act. Our responsibilities under those standards arc further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report We arc independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31.2025 These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Finaneial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon / Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report. Report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon The Management Discussion and Analvsis, Boards report including annexures to Boards report. Report on Corporate Governance is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor s report

Our opinion on the financial statements docs not cov er the other information and wc will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility- is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, m domg so. consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including annexures to Boards report. Report on Corporate Governance Report, if wc conclude that there is a matenal misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged w ith governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for The Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with die provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate mtemal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for The Audit of The Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if. individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs. we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or eiTor. design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not delecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3X0 of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial control system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report

I Iowcver, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and liming of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related

safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books,

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report arc in agreement w ith the books of account

d In our opinion, die aforesaid financial statements comply with die Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31. 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31. 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls w ith reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

g With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the prov isions of section 197 of the Act.

h With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

n The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contract.

hi There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection lund by the Company.

iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded m writing or otherwise, that die Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or inv est in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by

or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as pci the statutory requirements for record retention

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India m terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexurc B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulator) Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of CLFNON ENTERPRISES LIMITED FORMERLY KNOWN AS G.R. CABLES LIMITED] (the "Company") as of March 31. 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Finaneial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Ch er Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘TCAF). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Finaneial Controls with reference to Finaneial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance w ith generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly retlect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company ;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use. or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls w ith reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected Also, projections of any evaluation

of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the Company has. in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31.2025. based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated m the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

(u) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property. Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress.

B The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirement to maintain records showing full particulars of intangible assets is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment so to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of two years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts for land, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us. we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statements included under lropcrty. Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 3 1, 2025 for holding any benanu property under the Benanu Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 19SS (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ?5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(in) The Company has not made any investments and has not provided guarantee or granted any loans or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year

(a) The Company has not made investments, not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year

(b) Based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the investment made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, during the year Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(0 According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act. 2013 with respect to the investments made Moreover, the Company has not granted any loans, provided any guarantees, or offered any security during the year.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Sen-ice tax, Provident l-und. Employees State Insurance, Income-tax. Sales Tax. Service Tax. duty of Custom, duty of Excise. Value Added Tax. cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all eases during the year

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Sen ice tax. Provident Fund. Employees State Insurance, Income-tax. Sales l ax. Service l ax. duty of Custom, duty of Excise. Value Added Tax. cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31. 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us and based on records examined by us there were no undisputed amounts outstanding amounts referred in sub-clause (a) above and hence clause 3(vii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

(IX)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company lias not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facte, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(c) On an ov erall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(0 The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x)

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Older is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(Xi)

(a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud bv the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies ( Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xh) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xn) of the Order is not applicable

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 1X8 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act. 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act. 1934.Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss during the current financial year and cash loss of ?35 93 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We. however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future \ iabilitv of the Company We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act. 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(b) ol tlie Order is not applicable to the Company.