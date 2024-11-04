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Clenon Enterprises Ltd Share Price Live

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47
(0.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

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Option

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  • Open45
  • Day's High47
  • 52 Wk High62.96
  • Prev. Close47
  • Day's Low44.65
  • 52 Wk Low 42.97
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.61
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Clenon Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

₹45

Prev. Close

₹47

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.02

Day's High

₹47

Day's Low

₹44.65

52 Week's High

₹62.96

52 Week's Low

₹42.97

Book Value

₹6.61

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Clenon Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Clenon Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Clenon Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:33 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 92.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 7.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Clenon Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.62

8.62

28.89

28.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.31

-0.6

-40.28

-40.05

Net Worth

7.31

8.02

-11.39

-11.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.1

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.19

-0.17

-0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-0.03

0.02

-0.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-26.68

10.6

-23.41

-16.26

EBIT growth

-26.68

10.88

-8.35

-10.74

Net profit growth

-39.58

-99.43

-0.45

-238.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

3.54

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

3.54

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.01

1.96

Clenon Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

9,511.2

55.071,43,245.48750.480.498,585.1786.43

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

5,157

53.6849,301.23284.310.093,476.4697.16

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STLTECH

588.4

028,723.7833075231.25

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

2,154.15

48.6324,364.62166.070.442,964.14226.53

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,022.85

25.1115,643.4161.1901,951.08333.37

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Clenon Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / WTD

Nithin Kumar Mathur

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Srinivas Pagadala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gangula Srinivas Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Lakshmi Sree Kadumuri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mantasha Habib

Registered Office

36 Santhosh Nagar,

Mehdipatnam,

Telangana - 500028

Tel: 91-040-23521246/23521276

Website: -

Email: grcablesltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

3rd Flr 306 Rightwin,

Amrutha Ville, Somajiguda,

Hyderabad-500082

Tel: 91-40-23374967/23370

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: bsshyd@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Clenon Enterprises Limited (CEL) was initially incorporated as G R Cables Limited in January, 1992 at Hyderabad. W.e.f. February 03, 2025, the Company name has officially changed from G.R.Cables Limit...
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Reports by Clenon Enterprises Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Clenon Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Clenon Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Clenon Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Clenon Enterprises Ltd is ₹51.42 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Clenon Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Clenon Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 7.10 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Clenon Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Clenon Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Clenon Enterprises Ltd is ₹42.97 and ₹62.96 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Clenon Enterprises Ltd?

Clenon Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at -13.60%, 3 Month at -21.63% and 1 Month at -1.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Clenon Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Clenon Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 92.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 7.14 %

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