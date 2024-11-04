Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorCables
Open₹45
Prev. Close₹47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹47
Day's Low₹44.65
52 Week's High₹62.96
52 Week's Low₹42.97
Book Value₹6.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.62
8.62
28.89
28.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.31
-0.6
-40.28
-40.05
Net Worth
7.31
8.02
-11.39
-11.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.1
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.19
-0.17
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-0.03
0.02
-0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-26.68
10.6
-23.41
-16.26
EBIT growth
-26.68
10.88
-8.35
-10.74
Net profit growth
-39.58
-99.43
-0.45
-238.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
3.54
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
3.54
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.01
1.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
9,511.2
|55.07
|1,43,245.48
|750.48
|0.49
|8,585.1
|786.43
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
5,157
|53.68
|49,301.23
|284.31
|0.09
|3,476.4
|697.16
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
STLTECH
588.4
|0
|28,723.78
|33
|0
|752
|31.25
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
2,154.15
|48.63
|24,364.62
|166.07
|0.44
|2,964.14
|226.53
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,022.85
|25.11
|15,643.4
|161.19
|0
|1,951.08
|333.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / WTD
Nithin Kumar Mathur
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Srinivas Pagadala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gangula Srinivas Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lakshmi Sree Kadumuri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mantasha Habib
36 Santhosh Nagar,
Mehdipatnam,
Telangana - 500028
Tel: 91-040-23521246/23521276
Website: -
Email: grcablesltd@gmail.com
3rd Flr 306 Rightwin,
Amrutha Ville, Somajiguda,
Hyderabad-500082
Tel: 91-40-23374967/23370
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: bsshyd@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Clenon Enterprises Limited (CEL) was initially incorporated as G R Cables Limited in January, 1992 at Hyderabad. W.e.f. February 03, 2025, the Company name has officially changed from G.R.Cables Limit...
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Reports by Clenon Enterprises Ltd
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