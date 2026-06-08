Clenon Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.62
8.62
28.89
28.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.31
-0.6
-40.28
-40.05
Net Worth
7.31
8.02
-11.39
-11.16
Minority Interest
Debt
7.79
7.44
15.12
5.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.1
15.46
3.73
-5.5
Fixed Assets
0.98
1.17
1.64
1.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.34
1.34
Networking Capital
12.45
14.27
-1.26
-8.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12.58
14.36
0.02
0.41
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.09
-1.28
-8.9
Cash
1.67
0.02
2
0
Total Assets
15.1
15.46
3.72
-5.51
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.