Clenon Enterprises Ltd Summary

Clenon Enterprises Limited (CEL) was initially incorporated as G R Cables Limited in January, 1992 at Hyderabad. W.e.f. February 03, 2025, the Company name has officially changed from G.R.Cables Limited to Clenon Enterprises Limited.



CEL operates across high-growth segments including crude oil processing, water treatment equipment manufacturing, and agro products ventures. Its technology-driven infrastructure and platform-based services are integral to industrial processors, water treatment facilities, and agricultural enterprises across India.The Company had introduced new types of Switch Board Cables during 2001-02.During 2002-03 the sales were dipped due to non acceptance of the orders from various customers. This was due to price reduction and un-remunerative sales prices offered by BSNL/MTNL.Pursuant to the Order dated 11th March 2022 of the Honorable National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad (NCLT Order), the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was initiated against the company in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code), and related rules and regulations.



This process commenced on 11th March 2022, marking the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process Commencement Date. Mr. Maligi Madhusudhana Reddy was appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) as per the NCLT Order.



The Company recently emerged from the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), marking a significant milestone in the Companys revival journey. The successful completion of the CIRP process has provided the Company with a fresh start and an opportunity to rebuild its business operations under a comprehensive resolution plan. As part of the approved resolution plan, the Company underwent a complete transformation, including a change in its corporate identity to Clenon Enterprises Limited, and received the Certificate of Incorporation for name change on February 03, 2025.



Furthermore, in alignment with its restructuring objectives, the Company modified its main object clause to better reflect its intended business activities going forward. The Company received the revised Certificate of Incorporation dated December 05, 2024, incorporating these changes to its memorandum of association. This amendment provides the Company with the necessary corporate framework and flexibility to pursue diverse business opportunities and adapt to evolving market conditions.



The Company completed a comprehensive restructuring of its business model, moving away from its previous focus in the telecommunications and cable sectors in FY 2025.