Board Meeting 30 May 2026 26 May 2026

Clenon Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve along with other business items the following: 1. The Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 along with the Statutory Auditors Report thereon. 2. The Consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 along with the Statutory Auditors Report thereon.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Clenon Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2025 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of Clenon Enterprises Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), have at their meeting held on Saturday, the 14th day of February, 2026, inter alia, considered and approved, along with other business items, the following: 1. The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter of the FY 2025-26 ended on 31st December, 2025, along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of Clenon Enterprises Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), have at their meeting held on Saturday, the 14th day of February, 2026, inter alia, considered and approved, along with other business items, the following: 1. The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter of the FY 2025-26 ended on 31st December, 2025, along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2025 30 Dec 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of Clenon Enterprises Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), have at their meeting held on Tuesday, the 30th Day of December, 2025, inter alia, considered and approved, along with other business items, the following: 1. Allotment of 23,25,000 (Twenty-Three Lakhs Twenty-Five Thousand) equity shares of face value of INR 10/- each on a preferential basis to strategic investors (public category) (as listed in Annexure-II), at a price of INR 10/- per share, pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench, vide its Order dated March 24, 2023.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Clenon Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 2. To raise funds by way of issue of up to 2500000 (Twenty-Five Lakhs) equity shares of face value of INR 10/- each on a preferential basis to strategic investors in public category pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal Hyderabad Bench vide its Order dated March 24 2023. 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Approved Issue of up to 25,00,000 (Twenty-Five Lakhs) equity shares of face value of INR 10/- each, on a preferential basis to strategic investors in public category, pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench, vide its Order dated March 24, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025) Approved the Issue of up to 25,00,000 (Twenty-Five Lakhs) equity shares of face value of INR 10/- each, on a preferential basis to strategic investors in public category, pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench, vide its Order dated March 24, 2023. With reference to the Outcome of the Board Meeting referred herein above, regarding the proposed preferential issue, we hereby submit the Revised Outcome of the Board Meeting with the requisite disclosures as mandated under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2025 9 Oct 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of Clenon Enterprises Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), have, at their meeting held on Thursday, the 09th day of October, 2025: 1. Approved the appointment of Ms. Sonali Soni (Bearing ICSI membership No: A76971) as a Whole time Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company, with immediate effect.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1.Recommendation of appointment of M/s. Pawan Jain and Associates as the secretarial auditor of the company for 5 years in the upcoming 34th Annual General Meeting. 2.To appoint M/s Pawan Jain & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing entire e-voting process u/s 108 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 at the upcoming 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company in a fair and transparent manner. 3.To fix cut-off date for remote e-voting for all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To fix annual book closure date for the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5.To consider and approve 34th Boards Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 ended on 31st March, 2025 along with annexures thereof. The Board of Directors of Clenon Enterprises Limited, have at their meeting held on Thursday, the 04th day of September, 2025, interalia considered and approved, along with other business items, the following 1.Approved and recommended to shareholders, appointment of M/s. Pawan Jain & Associates as the secretarial auditor of the company for five years in the ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting. 2.Approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company in the name and style of Clenon Properties Private Limited or such other name as may be approved by the Board of Directors of the Company subject to approval by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs-CRC 3.Took note of resignation of M/s Gorantla & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 016943S) Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.09.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025