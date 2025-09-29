|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Sep 2025
|4 Sep 2025
|Approved the Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting (Financial Year 2024-25) of the Company, scheduled to be held on 29th September, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. (IST) At Navodaya Colony Welfare Association, Navodaya Colony, Gudimalkapur, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500028 Pursuant Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to provide hereunder, the proceedings of 34th AGM of the Company held on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 10:00 hrs (IST) at Navodaya Colony Welfare Association, Navodaya Colony, Gudimalkapur, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad - 500028. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations), enclosed herewith the voting results of the 34th Annual General Meeting of Clenon Enterprises Limited (The Company)along with the Scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025)
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