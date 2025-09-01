To,

The shareholders of Colab Platforms Limited

The board represents 36th Annual Report along with Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

1. Financial Performance:

(Amt in Rs. Except for EPS)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 Revenue from operations 69,02,94,311.59 1,58,52,000.00 69,02,94,311.59 1,58,52,000.00 Other Income 1,03,36,820.33 67,02,577.29 1,03,36,820.33 67,02,577.29 Total Income 70,06,31,131.92 2,25,54,577.29 70,06,31,131.92 2,25,54,577.29 (-) Total Expenses 66,57,77586.37 47,62,439.05 66,57,77586.37 47,62,439.05 Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional Item and Tax 3,48,53,545.55 1,77,92,138.24 3,48,53,545.55 1,77,92,138.24 (-) Exceptional Item 0.00 20,83,635.00 0.00 20,83,635.00 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 3,48,53,545.55 1,98,75,773.24 3,48,53,545.55 1,98,75,773.24 (-) Tax Expenses 62,23,452.41 20,00,000.00 62,23,452.41 20,00,000.00 Profit/(Loss) after Tax 2,86,30,093.14 1,78,75,773.24 2,86,30,093.14 1,78,75,773.24 EPS 0.28 0.18 0.28 0.18

Opening Balance of Retained earnings

(Amt in Rs.)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 FY 2024-25 FY 2023-24 Opening balance of retained earnings 53,79,535.24 28,24,801.00 53,79,535.24 28,24,801.00 Profits for the year 2,86,30,093.14 1,78,87,144.24 2,86,30,093.14 1,78,87,144.24 Other comprehensive Income - - - - Other adjustments - (1,53,32,410.00) - (1,53,32,410.00) (-) Transfer to Statutory Reserves - - - - Closing balance of retained earnings 3,40,09,628.38 53,79,535.24 3,40,09,628.38 53,79,535.24

2. Operations:

The standalone profit before tax for the year under review is Rs. 3,48,53,545.55/- as against Rs. 1,98,75,773.24/- for the FY 2023-24, whereas the profit after tax for the year under review stands at 2,86,30,093.14/- as against Rs. 1,78,75,773.24/- for the FY 2023-24. The Consolidated profit after tax for the year amounted to Rs. 2,86,30,093.14/- as compared to Rs. 1,78,75,773.24/- for the FY 2023-24.

3. Dividend:

During the year under review, the board did not declare any dividend.

After closing of financial year, the board declared interim dividend twice. Details of which are as follows:

Sr. No. Date of Declaration Dividend Amount (in Rs.) Face value of equity share Date of disbursement 1. 17th April 2025 0.01/- 2 16th May 2025 2. 13th August 2025 0.01/- 1 On or before 11th September 2025

4. Subsidiary/ Associate /Joint ventures:

During the year under review, the company incorporated 03 (Three) wholly owned companies namely -

• Colab Premier League Pvt. Ltd.

• Colab Sportz and Gaming Pvt. Ltd.

• Colab Sports Ventures Pvt. Ltd. subsequently name changed to Colab Esports Private Limited.

Details of subsidiaries pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 129 read with Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are provided in Annexure - 1.

After closure of the financial year 2024-25 a wholly owned subsidiary company was incorporated under the name and style of Colab Sports Science Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, its name has been changed to Colab Sports and Infrastructure Private Limited.

The Company do not have any associate or joint venture.

5. Consolidated Financial Statements:

Consolidated financial statements are applicable to the company for the FY ended 31st March 2025. Consolidated financial statements along with Independent Auditors Report thereon forming part of this Annual Report.

6. Share Capital:

During the year under review, there is no change in the structure of share capital of the company. On 21st May 2025, the face value of equity shares has been sub-divided from Rs. 02/- (Rupees Two only) per equity share to Re. 01/- (Rupee One only) per equity share.

There is only one class of share capital in the Company. Details of which are as follows:

(a) Authorised Share Capital: Rs. 45,00,00,000/- divided into 45,00,00,000 equity shares having face value of Re. 01/- each.

(b) Issued/subscribed/Paid-up Capital: Rs. 20,40,00,000/- divided into 20,40,00,000 equity shares having face value of Re. 01/- each.

7. Transfer to Reserve:

After all the appropriations and adjustments, the closing balance of retained earnings for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs. 340.10/- Lakhs.

8. Change in nature of business:

During the year under review, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

9. Deposits:

There is no instance of acceptance or renewal of deposit pursuant to provisions of section 73 or 74 of the Companies Act read with rules made there under.

10. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments:

The details of investment made by the company pursuant to preview of section 186 of the Companies Act are forming part of notes annexed to the financial statements. There is no such instance of loan or guarantees to any individual(s).

11. Details of Directors and KMPs:

Pursuant to provisions of section 149 & 203 of the Companies Act and Regulation 06 & 17 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the company is having 05 (Five) Directors as on date of this Report. The company is also having KMPs as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. Details are as follows:

Name Designation DIN Date of Joining Mr. Mukesh Jadhav Chairman & NED 09539015 10th October 2023 Mr. Puneet Singh Chandhok MD 01546843 07th May 2024 Mr. Amardeep Singh ED 02136503 25 th June 2024 Mr. Rohit Singh ID 10455367 24th January 2024 Mrs. Anupriya Sharma ID 10477666 24th January 2024 Mr. Chetan Shah CFO . - 23rd March 2024 Mrs. Ritu Jhamb CS " , - 12th May 2025

Changes during FY 2024-25 and till the date of this report are as follows:

Name Designation DIN Date of Joining Date of Resignation Mrs. Deepika Undhad CS - 21st April 2021 28th February 2025 Mr. Nilesh Banka CS - 1st March 2025 5th March 2025 Mr. Latesh Poojary NED 10414863 05th December 2023 02nd July 2025

12. Auditors:

Statutory Auditor:

M/s. Rawka & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 021606C) bearing peer review certificate no. 015105 were appointed as a Statutory Auditor of the Company during the AGM held on 30th September 2023 for the period of Four year. Their term will expire in the year 2027.

Secretarial Auditor:

M/s. Megha Khandelwal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, bearing peer review no. 4023/2023 were appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. They issued Secretarial Compliance Report and Secretarial Audit Report as on 31st March 2025 both forming part of this report as Annexure - 4 and Annexure - 5.

It is proposed to appoint M/ s. Megha Khandelwal & Associates for a period of 05 (Five) years commencing from FY 2025-26. In this regard, consent has been received by the company on 29th August 2025.

Internal Auditor:

M/s. Shashi Ranjan & Associates, Practicing Cost & Management Accountants having Firm Registration No.: 101139 were appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Internal Audit Report issued by Auditors does not contain any disqualification or adverse remark.

13. Applicability of Corporate Governance:

Compliance related to Regulation 27 of the SEBI Listing Regulations are applicable to the Company. A separate Corporate Governance Report with all relevant data and information is annexed herewith as Annexure - 7.

14. Reporting of Fraud:

During the period under review, there is no instance of fraud that need to be reported under section 143(12) of the Companies Act.

15. Cost Records and Cost Auditors:

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act related to appointment of cost auditor and maintenance of cost records are not applicable to the company.

16. Board Meetings:

During the year under review, 20 (Twenty) Board Meetings were held to discuss and approve various business matters. The gap between two board meetings was not more than 120 days. Further details regarding dates and attendance at meetings are provided in corporate governance report forming part of this annual report.

17. Committee Meetings:

During the year under review, the various committees of Board met to discuss various business matters. The Board formed Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee to comply with provisions of the Companies Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

Details regarding composition of committees, meeting dates, compliance status are mentioned in the corporate governance report forming part of this Annual Report.

18. Directors Responsibility Statement:

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance arrangements established and maintained by the Company, audit performed by the statutory, secretarial and internal auditors and the reviews performed by Management and the relevant Board Committees, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the Financial Year 2024-25.

Accordingly, pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, be and hereby confirm that -

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that there are no material departures;

(b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

(f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

19. Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting:

The provisions of submission of Business Responsibility and Sustainability reporting are not applicable to the Company.

20. Management Discussion and Analysis report:

Management discussion and analysis report is enclosed as Annexure - 6 being part of this Annual Report.

21. Risk Management:

To comply with provisions of the Companies Act and Regulation 17(9) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the company has framed and adopted a Risk Management Policy. The Internal Auditor evaluates the execution of Risk Management Practices in the Company, and reports to the Audit Committee as well as the Board of Directors about risk assessment and management procedures and status from time to time.

22. Internal Financial Control System and their adequacy:

The Company maintains appropriate systems of internal controls. The Companys policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

During the year under review, there are no instance of insufficiency or inadequacy of material controls.

23. Related Party Transactions:

Related Party Transactions entered during the financial year under review were on arms length basis and as per the provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act and Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Company has adopted a Related Party Transactions Policy. The Policy, as approved by the Board, is uploaded on the Companys website. The details of the transactions with Related Parties as per Ind AS 24 are forming part of the financial statements. The disclosure of RPTs as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC-2 is forming part of this report enclosed as Annexure - 2.

24. Particulars of Employees and Remuneration:

The information pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, details related to the remuneration of Directors, KMPs and Employees are enclosed herewith in Annexure - 3.

25. Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy:

The Company have implemented a vigil mechanism pursuant to provisions of section 177 (9) & (10) of the Companies Act and Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations through the adoption of Whistle blower Policy.

The object is to enable any employees or director to raise genuine concern or report that may constitute the Instances of corporate fraud, unethical conduct, a violation of Central or State laws/rules/regulations and/or any other regulatory or judicial directives. It also provides safeguards against victimization of employees who avail the mechanism and allows direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee.

26. Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at work place:

The company have policy made under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2018. Your Company has a robust mechanism in place to redress complaints reported under it, if any.

The Company had no complaints of sexual harassment at the beginning of the year and has not received any complaints during the FY. Accordingly, there are no complaints pending at the end of the FY 2024-25.

27. Details on Maternity Benefits:

During the year under review, no maternity benefits have been availed by any of the employee.

28. Corporate Social Responsibility:

The Company do not fall in the criteria as mentioned in section 135 of the Companies Act regarding applicability of Corporate Social Responsibility.

29. Material order passed by the regulators / courts / Tribunals:

There is no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts/Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the company and its future operations.

30. Material changes and commitment, if any affecting the financial position of the Company:

There are no material changes or commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which has occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of the report.

31. Board / Committee / Individual Directors Performance:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of NonIndependent directors, the Board as a whole and Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

32. Applicability of Secretarial Standards:

The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS - 1) and General Meetings (SS - 2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

33. Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund:

No amount of unclaimed dividend has been transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

34. Employee Stock Option Scheme:

During the year under review, no ESOP were granted to any employee of the Company.

35. Annual Return:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2025 will be available on the Companys website www.colabplatforms.com with in stipulated period of time.

36. Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

Disclosure regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings & outgo stipulated under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

37. Acknowledgements:

The Board wishes to place on record their sincere appreciation for the continued support received from stakeholders, employees, customers, service providers, banks and all other individual directly or indirectly associated with the company.