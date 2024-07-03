Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹150.55
Prev. Close₹152.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.63
Day's High₹150.55
Day's Low₹150.55
52 Week's High₹204.6
52 Week's Low₹24.4
Book Value₹1.43
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,071.22
P/E0
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.4
20.4
10.2
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.16
1.3
9.71
0.94
Net Worth
24.56
21.7
19.91
3.94
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
158.28
69.03
1.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
158.28
69.03
1.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.97
1.03
0.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Mukesh Jadhav
Managing Director
PUNEET SINGH CHANDHOK
Executive Director
AMARDEEP SINGH
Non Executive Director
Rohit Singh
Independent Director
Anupriya Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Jhamb
Independent Director
Hemant Kumar
Independent Director
Sudhakar Mishal
Office No.201 Namdhari Chamber,
Deshbandhu Gupta Rd Karol Bagh,
Delhi - 110005
Tel: 91-011-23548521
Website: http://www.jsgleasinglimited.ltd
Email: jsgleasinglimited@gmail.com; id: jsgleasingltdco@g
B-302 Sony Apartment,
Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
Colab Cloud Platforms Limited was erstwhile incorporated as JSG LeasingLimited on October27, 1989. The Company got the Certificate of CommencementofBusiness onMarch24,1984.The Company name was further...
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Reports by Colab Platforms Ltd
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