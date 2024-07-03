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Colab Platforms Ltd Share Price Live

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150.55
(-0.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open150.55
  • Day's High150.55
  • 52 Wk High204.6
  • Prev. Close152.05
  • Day's Low150.55
  • 52 Wk Low 24.4
  • Turnover (lac)1.63
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.43
  • EPS0.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,071.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Colab Platforms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹150.55

Prev. Close

₹152.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.63

Day's High

₹150.55

Day's Low

₹150.55

52 Week's High

₹204.6

52 Week's Low

₹24.4

Book Value

₹1.43

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,071.22

P/E

0

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Colab Platforms Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.01

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2025

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2 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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2 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Split

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Colab Platforms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Colab Platforms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:56 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 65.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Colab Platforms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

20.4

20.4

10.2

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.16

1.3

9.71

0.94

Net Worth

24.56

21.7

19.91

3.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

158.28

69.03

1.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

158.28

69.03

1.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.97

1.03

0.88

Colab Platforms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Colab Platforms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Mukesh Jadhav

Managing Director

PUNEET SINGH CHANDHOK

Executive Director

AMARDEEP SINGH

Non Executive Director

Rohit Singh

Independent Director

Anupriya Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Jhamb

Independent Director

Hemant Kumar

Independent Director

Sudhakar Mishal

Registered Office

Office No.201 Namdhari Chamber,

Deshbandhu Gupta Rd Karol Bagh,

Delhi - 110005

Tel: 91-011-23548521

Website: http://www.jsgleasinglimited.ltd

Email: jsgleasinglimited@gmail.com; id: jsgleasingltdco@g

Registrar Office

B-302 Sony Apartment,

Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

Colab Cloud Platforms Limited was erstwhile incorporated as JSG LeasingLimited on October27, 1989. The Company got the Certificate of CommencementofBusiness onMarch24,1984.The Company name was further...
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Reports by Colab Platforms Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Colab Platforms Ltd share price today?

The Colab Platforms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Colab Platforms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Colab Platforms Ltd is ₹3071.22 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Colab Platforms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Colab Platforms Ltd is 0 and 104.89 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Colab Platforms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Colab Platforms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Colab Platforms Ltd is ₹24.4 and ₹204.6 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Colab Platforms Ltd?

Colab Platforms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 138.52%, 3 Years at 288.37%, 1 Year at 331.38%, 6 Month at -22.68%, 3 Month at -12.06% and 1 Month at -3.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Colab Platforms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Colab Platforms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.88 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 65.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Colab Platforms Ltd

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