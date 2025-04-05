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Colab Platforms Ltd EGM

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150.55
(-0.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Colab Cloud CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Apr 202528 Apr 2025
Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Wednesday, April 02nd, 2025, at the Corporate Office of the Company. Sub-Division/Split of existing fully paid-up equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each to 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, subject to approval of members. Approved Notice for obtaining members approval at Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) to be conducted through virtual mode. The EOGM to be held on Monday, 28th April 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Enclosing herewith the notice of Extra Ordinary General meeting of Colab Platforms Limited to be held on Monday 28th April 2025 at 12:00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. The same in available on the website of the company www.colabcloud.in (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.04.2025) We enclosed the copies of newspaper advertisement published in English Newspaper (having nationwide circulation) and Hindi Newspaper (having regional circulation) regarding Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/04/2025) We are submitting herewith summary of proceedings of the 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Colab Platforms Limited held through Video Conference or other Audio Video Mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2025)

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