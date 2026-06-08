Colab Platforms Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.4
20.4
10.2
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.16
1.3
9.71
0.94
Net Worth
24.56
21.7
19.91
3.94
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0
0.29
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.59
21.7
20.2
3.96
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.03
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.27
0
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.99
19.05
20.06
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.19
0.66
1.45
0.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
20.13
18.69
19.29
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.28
-0.1
-0.05
-0.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.05
-0.2
-0.63
-0.17
Cash
3.28
2.62
0.13
0.12
Total Assets
24.59
21.7
20.2
0.13
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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