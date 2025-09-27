The Annual General Meeting of the Members of Company for FY 2024-25 will be held on Saturday, 27th September 2025, at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing or any other Audiovisual means. We are enclosing herewith the proceeding of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Kindly take the same on your record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27/09/2025)