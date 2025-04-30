Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Wednesday, April 02nd, 2025, at the Corporate Office of the Company. Sub-Division/Split of existing fully paid-up equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each to 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, subject to approval of members. We hereby inform to the exchange that the Board of Directors have considered and fixed Wednesday, 21st May 2025 as a Record Date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/ Split of equity shares of the Company from 1 (One) equity share having the face of Rs.02/- (Rupees Two only) each into 2 (Two) equity shares having the face value of Re.01/- (Rupee One only) each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Colab Platforms Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE COLAB PLATFORMS LTD (542866) RECORD DATE 21.05.2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One quity share of Rs. 2/- each into Two equity shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 21/05/2025 DR-634/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE317W01022 of Rs.2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 21/05/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.05.2025) New ISIN : INE317W01030 Source : NSDL Date: 15.05.2025 In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20250505-48 dated May 05, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE317W01030 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 21-05-2025 (DR- 634/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.05.2025)