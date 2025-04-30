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Colab Platforms Ltd Split

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150.55
(-0.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Colab Cloud CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split2 Apr 202521 May 202521 May 202521
Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Wednesday, April 02nd, 2025, at the Corporate Office of the Company. Sub-Division/Split of existing fully paid-up equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each to 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, subject to approval of members. We hereby inform to the exchange that the Board of Directors have considered and fixed Wednesday, 21st May 2025 as a Record Date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/ Split of equity shares of the Company from 1 (One) equity share having the face of Rs.02/- (Rupees Two only) each into 2 (Two) equity shares having the face value of Re.01/- (Rupee One only) each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Colab Platforms Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE COLAB PLATFORMS LTD (542866) RECORD DATE 21.05.2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One quity share of Rs. 2/- each into Two equity shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 21/05/2025 DR-634/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE317W01022 of Rs.2/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 21/05/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.05.2025) New ISIN : INE317W01030 Source : NSDL Date: 15.05.2025 In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20250505-48 dated May 05, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE317W01030 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 21-05-2025 (DR- 634/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.05.2025)

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