Board Meeting 28 May 2026 21 May 2026

Colab Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026 along with Independent Auditors Report to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. 2) Any other business matters with the permission of the Chairman.

Board Meeting 7 May 2026 7 May 2026

1. Regularise Appointment of Directors 2. Seeking Approval of members for appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. Approved Postal Ballot Notice

Board Meeting 4 May 2026 4 May 2026

Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company within the local limits. This is to inform to the Exchange that the company has shifted its registered office within the local limits of the city.

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2026

1. Appointment of Mr. Sudhakar Mishal (DIN: 11639555) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) w.e.f. 31st March 2026. 2. Change in Designation of Mr. Rohit Singh (DIN: 10455367) from Non- Executive Independent Director to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. This is inform to the exchange that the Company has duly convened its Board Meeting today the Outcome is enclosed herewith for your reference.

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2026 14 Mar 2026

1. Appointment of M/s. Nagadheep Sathyanarayana and Co., Chartered Accountants (PRN: 018163 / FRN.: 008003S) as a Statutory Auditors of the Company with effect from 14th March 2026 to fill the casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of M/s. Rawka & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN.: 021606C). 2. Appointment of Mrs. Hemant Kumar (DIN: 11599649) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) w.e.f. 14th March 2026. 3. Resignation of Mrs. Manali Karangutkar (DIN: 11373518), as an Independent Director of the Company, effective from 14th March 2026 after closure of business hours.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Colab Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2025. b) Limited Review Report to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. Listing of equity shares of the Company on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI). 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors, inter alia, considered and approved the following matter: 1. Approval for listing of equity shares of the Company on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI), subject to receipt of necessary approvals, consents, and compliances as may be applicable. You are requested to take the above information on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/01/2026)

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2025 30 Dec 2025

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (the SEBI Listing Regulations) meeting of Board of Directors of Colab Platforms Limited was held on Tuesday, 30th December 2025 at the registered office of the Company. The Board has inter alia, considered and approved the following business matter: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Manali Karangutkar (DIN: 11373518) as an Additional Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 30th December 2025. The information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. EBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated 11th November 2024, is enclosed herewith as Annexure - A along with certificate of non-debarment for appointment as a director of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Colab Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform to the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 12th November 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve: a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results as on 30th September 2025. b) Limited Review Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results as on 30th September 2025. c) Any other business matters with the permission of the Chairman. The Trading window is already closed to conduct aforesaid business matter and will reopen 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting. The Board of directors of the Company have considered and approved unaudited Financial Results as on 30.09.2025 alongwith Limited Review Report. We have enclosed Press Release for better representation. Kindly take note of the same. The Board of Directors of Colab Platforms Limited at their Board Meeting held at the Registered Office of the Company have considered and approved the following business matters: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025. 2. Standalone and Consolidated Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Rawka & Associates (FRN: 021606C), Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. Press release issued by the Company w.r.t Unaudited Financial Results for 30th September 2025 for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025) submission of Revised Unaudited Financial Results as on 30th September 2025 (both standalone and consolidated) to rectify unintentional clerical error in calculation of EPS. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2025 3 Oct 2025

The Board of Directors has approved resignation of Mrs. Anupriya Sharma (DIN:10477666) from the post of Non-executive - Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. closing of the business hours today i.e. 3rd October 2025.

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2025 1 Oct 2025

Expansion into Tech Intelligence space encompassing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Blockchain Technology, Data Centers and Global Capacity Center (GCC) Tech Services. The Company will proceed towards building of intelligent, secure, and scalable digital ecosystems that redefine how businesses innovate and operate by leveraging its INR 50 million Accelerator program. Colab will invest through promising ventures, strategic joint ventures, and acquisitions that strengthen its expertise across AI, Blockchain, and GCC services. The Press Release for the same is enclosed herewith and the content therewith is self-explanatory.

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2025 23 Aug 2025

This is to inform to the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on 23rd August 2025 at the corporate office of the Company, have consider and approve following business matter: Colab Platforms Limited Aligns with Governments Vision to Establish India as an E-Sports Powerhouse. We are enclosing herewith Press Release dated 23rd August 2025 for further details. You are requested to take the above cited information on your record.

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2025 6 Sep 2025

This is to inform to the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 06th September 2025 at the registered office of the Company, have consider and signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire a majority 51% stake in Indiaoneonline Synergies Limited (IndiaOne), a rapidly growing digital platforms and technology services company. We are enclosing herewith Press Release dated 06th September 2025 for further details

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

1. Re-appointment of Director Mr. Amardeep Singh (DIN: 02136503), liable to retire by rotation, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. Appointment of M/s. Megha Khandelwal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (PR No.: 4023/2023), as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for a period of 05 (Five) years commencing from FY 2025-26 till FY 2029-30. 3. Notice and Directors Report along with annexure thereto for the financial year ended on 31st March 2025. 4. The Annual General Meeting of the Members of Company for FY 2024-25 will be held on Saturday, 27th September 2025, at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing or any other Audio-visual means. 5. Information related to e-voting 6.Appointment of M/s. Pankaj Trivedi & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries (COP: 15301 and PRC: 1648/2022) as the Scrutinizer for the Annual General Meeting for FY 2024-25.

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2025 30 Aug 2025

This is to inform to the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 30th August 2025 at the corporate office of the Company, have consider and approve following business matter: 1. Press Release for Colab Platforms launching website www.colabesports.in for Debuts Esports Division as India Prepares for Olympic Gaming Glory. We are enclosing herewith Press Release dated 30th August 2025 for further details.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Colab Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results as on 30th June 2025. b) Limited Review Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results as on 30th June 2025. c) Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26. d) Any other business matters with the permission of the Chairman. The Trading window is already closed to conduct aforesaid business matter and will reopen 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting. Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results as on 30th June 2025 and declaration of Interim Dividend. For further information kindly refer the enclosed attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2025)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2025 2 Jul 2025

This is to inform to the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 2nd July 2025 at the corporate office of the Company have considered and approved the resignation letter received from Mr. Latesh Poojary (DIN:10414863) from the post of Non-Executive and Non-Independent director of the Company.

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2025 20 Jun 2025