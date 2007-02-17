Core4 Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
14.79
2.96
2.8
2.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.46
16.14
3.85
0.94
Net Worth
30.25
19.1
6.65
3.74
Minority Interest
Debt
24.59
16.14
13.14
4.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
54.84
35.24
19.79
8.1
Fixed Assets
2.1
2.18
2.16
0.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.72
0.22
0
0
Networking Capital
45.27
26.78
14.06
4.78
Inventories
7.51
10.35
7.53
2.25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
73.25
35.57
7.69
1.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.49
8.97
6.75
5.02
Sundry Creditors
-16.91
-3.5
-4.01
-0.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.07
-24.61
-3.9
-4.35
Cash
6.66
6.07
3.58
3.07
Total Assets
54.85
35.25
19.8
8.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.