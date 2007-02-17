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Core4 Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

14.79

2.96

2.8

2.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.46

16.14

3.85

0.94

Net Worth

30.25

19.1

6.65

3.74

Minority Interest

Debt

24.59

16.14

13.14

4.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

54.84

35.24

19.79

8.1

Fixed Assets

2.1

2.18

2.16

0.25

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.1

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.72

0.22

0

0

Networking Capital

45.27

26.78

14.06

4.78

Inventories

7.51

10.35

7.53

2.25

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

73.25

35.57

7.69

1.97

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14.49

8.97

6.75

5.02

Sundry Creditors

-16.91

-3.5

-4.01

-0.11

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-33.07

-24.61

-3.9

-4.35

Cash

6.66

6.07

3.58

3.07

Total Assets

54.85

35.25

19.8

8.1

Core4 Engineers Ltd : related Articles

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