ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE MEMBERS OF CP CAPITAL LIMITED

(ERSTWHILE CAREER POINT LIMITED)

I. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of CP Capital Limited (erstwhile Career Point Limited) (“the Company”), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2025 and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2025 and its profit (including Other Comprehensive Loss), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

II. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

III. Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

IV. Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the Note 35 to the standalone financial statements, regarding amalgamation of Srajan Capital Limited into CP Capital Limited and demerger of education business of CP Capital Limited into Career Point Edutech Limited on going concern basis under the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (the ‘Scheme) as approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (‘NCLT) with an appointed date of 1 April, 2023, and the accounting of the same in the standalone financial statements and restatement thereof, as fully described in the said note.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

V. Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone

Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon, which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

VI. Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (“Ind AS”) notified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

VII. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

VIII. Other Matter

We draw attention to the fact that the corresponding figures for the year ended 31 March, 2024 are based on the financial statements which were audited by the predecessor auditor M/s. Lodha & Co LLP, who had expressed unmodified opinion thereon vide their audit report dated 27 May, 2024, after restatement in accordance with the Composite Scheme of Arrangement as mentioned in “Emphasis of Matter” section of this report.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

IX. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-‘A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Change in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (“Ind AS”) notified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified a on 31 March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-‘B;

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The dividend paid during the year (for FY 2023-24) by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing General meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except in certain components where the audit trail were not operating due to system limitations, as described in Note 51 to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For S. P. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000346N (Gautam Bhutani) Partner M. No. 524485 UDIN: 25524485BMIFXK2371 Place : Kota Dated: 30 May, 2025

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the independent auditors report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of CP Capital Limited for the year ended 31 March, 2025)

(I). In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, Investment Properties and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Properties.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the property, plant and equipments and investment properties are physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its property, plant and equipments and investment properties. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds in respect of the immovable properties included in the standalone financial statements under Property, Plant and Equipments and Investment Properties (other than premises where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreement is duly executed in its favour) are held in the name of the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Properties or Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, as amended.

(ii). (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories, hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investment in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties: (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans and advances in the nature of loans to other entities; however, not given any loans and advances to Subsidiary and Associate Company or stood guarantee and provided security to Subsidiary, Associate Company and other entities.

(A) and (B) The aggregate amount granted / provided during the year, and balance outstanding at the Balance Sheet date (including in respect of the earlier year/s) with respect to loans and advances in the nature of loans to other entities are as under:

(Amount in Rs. Lakhs) Particulars Loans granted Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Others Entities / Parties 24,787.77 Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet (net of provision) - Others Entities / Parties 39,440.39

(b) In our opinion, the investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) (d) and (e) The In respect of the loans, and advances in the nature of loans, given by the Company though the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, however, in case of loans of Rs. 4,661.15 lakhs (including interest accrued) are overdue since more than 90 days, for which the necessary steps were found to be taken by the Company during our examination of the relevant records.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not granted any loans, and advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying the terms or period of repayment, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of the loans granted, investment made and guarantees and security provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government of India under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31 March, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues in respect of any statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount Involved Amount Unpaid Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals) F.Y. 2016-17 11.26 11.26

(viii). There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix). In respect of borrowings:

(a) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to the lenders from whom such loans or borrowings have been borrowed.

(b) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which these loans were obtained.

(d) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short-term basis, prima facie, have not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate and the Company is not having any Joint Venture hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(f) The Company during the year has not raised any loan on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate company.

(x). (a) The Company during the year has neither raised funds by way of initial public offer nor further public offer (including debt instruments), hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xi). (a) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no whistle blower complaint was received by the Company during the year.

(xii). The Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence reporting under clauses 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) is not applicable.

(xiii). According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by Ind AS 24 Related Party Disclosures.

(xiv). (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to them.

(xvi). In our opinion:(a) (b) & (c) Srajan Capital Limited (Subsidiary / Transferor Company), which was a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been amalgamated with the Company (Transferee Company) during the year and had surrendered its Certificate of Registration as NBFC (‘COR) after the Scheme of Arrangement became effective and as its business was amalgamated in the Company on a going concern basis, the Company to continue and carry out the business as NBFC had applied for the COR under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (‘RBI), which has since granted by RBI w.e.f. 1 April, 2025. Also, refer note 35 and 43 of the standalone financial statements.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year, the Statutory Auditor of the Company had resigned before completion of their term under the Companies Act, 2013, since the Company had requested RBI for grant of NBFC registration and in view of the limit on the number of audits as per the guidelines issued by RBI (Notification Ref No. DoS.CO.ARG/SEC.01/08.91.001/2021-22), they resigned in compliance of the same. As informed, there was no concern / issues / objections of the outgoing auditor and the said resignation was to ensure the compliance of the RBI Guidelines.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) In our opinion and as per the information provided to us:

(a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

For S. P. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000346N (Gautam Bhutani) Partner M. No. 524485 Place : Kota Dated: 30 May, 2025

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the independent auditors report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of CP Capital Limited for the year ended 31 March, 2025)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of CP Capital Limited (erstwhile Career Point Limited) (“the Company”) as of 31 March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the “Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting” (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the ‘Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.