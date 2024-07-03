Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹94.74
Prev. Close₹94.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.49
Day's High₹95.9
Day's Low₹90.02
52 Week's High₹182
52 Week's Low₹73.51
Book Value₹301.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)165.01
P/E5.22
EPS17.36
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
18.19
18.19
18.19
18.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
498.47
465.1
429.03
410.43
Net Worth
516.66
483.29
447.22
428.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.12
52.14
71.08
72.78
yoy growth (%)
-65.23
-26.65
-2.33
4.84
Raw materials
-1.31
-1.72
-3.6
-2.14
As % of sales
7.24
3.31
5.07
2.94
Employee costs
-7.98
-27.56
-33.65
-35.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.63
20.58
18.56
24.48
Depreciation
-3.75
-3.98
-4.28
-4.89
Tax paid
-3.05
-4.15
-5.57
-6.45
Working capital
3.84
47.38
51.25
-13.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.23
-26.65
-2.33
4.84
Op profit growth
-75.44
-37.82
-21.85
14.91
EBIT growth
-26.01
22.55
-17.43
17.12
Net profit growth
-23.4
26.5
-27.95
24.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
76.32
66.5
49.09
85.37
54.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
76.32
66.5
49.09
85.37
54.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.62
17.52
5.97
5.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Executive Director
Pramod Maheshwari
Executive Director & CFO
Om Prakash Maheshwari
Executive Director
Nawal Kishore Maheshwari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neelima Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Divya Sodani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akshya Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Garg
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nikhar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manmohan Pareek
CP Tower Road No.1,
IPIA,
Rajasthan - 324005
Tel: 91 74430 40000
Website: http://www.cpil.in
Email: investors@cpil.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
CP Capital Limited was initially incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 31, 2000 in the name of Career Point lnfosystems Limited, which got changed to Career Point Limited on September 30, ...
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Reports by CP Capital Limited
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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