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CP Capital Limited Share Price Live

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90.7
(-4.26%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open94.74
  • Day's High95.9
  • 52 Wk High182
  • Prev. Close94.74
  • Day's Low90.02
  • 52 Wk Low 73.51
  • Turnover (lac)12.49
  • P/E5.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value301.35
  • EPS17.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)165.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

CP Capital Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹94.74

Prev. Close

₹94.74

Turnover(Lac.)

₹12.49

Day's High

₹95.9

Day's Low

₹90.02

52 Week's High

₹182

52 Week's Low

₹73.51

Book Value

₹301.35

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

165.01

P/E

5.22

EPS

17.36

Divi. Yield

0

CP Capital Limited Corporate Action

13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2025

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13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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14 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Feb, 2025

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CP Capital Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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CP Capital Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:34 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.80%

Non-Promoter- 2.96%

Institutions: 2.96%

Non-Institutions: 33.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

CP Capital Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

18.19

18.19

18.19

18.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

498.47

465.1

429.03

410.43

Net Worth

516.66

483.29

447.22

428.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.12

52.14

71.08

72.78

yoy growth (%)

-65.23

-26.65

-2.33

4.84

Raw materials

-1.31

-1.72

-3.6

-2.14

As % of sales

7.24

3.31

5.07

2.94

Employee costs

-7.98

-27.56

-33.65

-35.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.63

20.58

18.56

24.48

Depreciation

-3.75

-3.98

-4.28

-4.89

Tax paid

-3.05

-4.15

-5.57

-6.45

Working capital

3.84

47.38

51.25

-13.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.23

-26.65

-2.33

4.84

Op profit growth

-75.44

-37.82

-21.85

14.91

EBIT growth

-26.01

22.55

-17.43

17.12

Net profit growth

-23.4

26.5

-27.95

24.6

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

76.32

66.5

49.09

85.37

54.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

76.32

66.5

49.09

85.37

54.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.62

17.52

5.97

5.16

CP Capital Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CP Capital Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Executive Director

Pramod Maheshwari

Executive Director & CFO

Om Prakash Maheshwari

Executive Director

Nawal Kishore Maheshwari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neelima Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Divya Sodani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akshya Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Garg

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nikhar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manmohan Pareek

Registered Office

CP Tower Road No.1,

IPIA,

Rajasthan - 324005

Tel: 91 74430 40000

Website: http://www.cpil.in

Email: investors@cpil.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

CP Capital Limited was initially incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 31, 2000 in the name of Career Point lnfosystems Limited, which got changed to Career Point Limited on September 30, ...
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Reports by CP Capital Limited

Company FAQs

What is the CP Capital Limited share price today?

The CP Capital Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of CP Capital Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CP Capital Limited is ₹165.01 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of CP Capital Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of CP Capital Limited is 5.22 and 0.30 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CP Capital Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CP Capital Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CP Capital Limited is ₹73.51 and ₹182 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of CP Capital Limited?

CP Capital Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.12%, 3 Years at -14.40%, 1 Year at -48.88%, 6 Month at -14.66%, 3 Month at 1.82% and 1 Month at -4.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CP Capital Limited?

The shareholding pattern of CP Capital Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 63.80 %
Institutions - 2.96 %
Public - 33.23 %

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