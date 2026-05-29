Board Meeting 29 May 2026 21 May 2026

CP Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2026 along with the Statements of Asset and Liabilities as at March 31 2026 and Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended on March 31 2026 and to take on record Audited Report thereon. 2. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought before the Board with the kind consent of the chair.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

CP Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the 04/2025-26 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 12 2026 at its Corporate Office to consider various items inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31 2025. 2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31 2025. 3. Other routine business and any other item(s) with the permission of the Chairman. The Board Meeting shall be preceded by-Audit Committee and other committees Meeting on the same day. 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2025 and took note of the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2025 issued by M/s S P Chopra & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company and the same is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

CP Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the 03/2025-26 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 14 2025 at its Corporate Office to consider various items inter alia: 1. To consider Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. 2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company on the Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. 3. Any other item with the permission of the Chairman. The Board Meeting shall be preceded by-Audit Committee and other committees Meeting on the same day. Outcome of Board Meeting and Results (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025