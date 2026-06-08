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CP Capital Limited Cash Flow Statement

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90.7
(-4.26%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.63

20.58

18.56

24.48

Depreciation

-3.75

-3.98

-4.28

-4.89

Tax paid

-3.05

-4.15

-5.57

-6.45

Working capital

3.84

47.38

51.25

-13.73

Other operating items

Operating

12.67

59.82

59.94

-0.59

Capital expenditure

-3.81

3.91

12.08

-9.56

Free cash flow

8.85

63.74

72.02

-10.15

Equity raised

775.44

738.83

707.51

664.09

Investing

5.38

-35.47

4.28

45.49

Financing

-5.04

-5.87

42.28

11.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

784.64

761.23

826.1

710.92

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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
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