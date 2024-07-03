CP Capital Limited Summary

CP Capital Limited was initially incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 31, 2000 in the name of Career Point lnfosystems Limited, which got changed to Career Point Limited on September 30, 2011. The Company has further altered a change of name to CP Capital Limited in 2025. The main object of the Company is to originate, provide and service loans and provide ancillary services in relation to said business activity.



CP Capital Limited traces its roots back to 2013, when its wholly-owned subsidiary, Srajan Capital Limited, was established as an NBFC to provide financing support to educational institutions for developing educational infrastructure. Over time, Srajan Capital expanded its focus to include Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and individual borrowers, offering tailored credit solutions that empowered business growth.Initially, Company was a provider of tutorial services in India. It was incorporated to impart quality education to students preparing for various competitive examinations.



The promoter of the company Pramod Maheshwari has been in the business of tutoring for competitive entrance examinations since 1993, and the business was administered under proprietorship firms of Pramod Maheshwari, Om Prakash Maheshwari and Nawal Kishore Maheshwari.The company provides tutorial services to high school and post high school students for various competitive entrance examinations including All India Engineering Entrance Examination, Indian Institute of Technology - Joint Entrance Examination and All India Pre-Medical and Pre-Dental Test. The tutorial services are provided through our classroom training programmes conducted through a network of Company Operated and Franchisee Centres.The company also offers distance learning programme comprising of correspondence and test series courses which have been systematically designed to provide effective and efficient education to students in a simple and lucid manner. They have two subsidiaries namely Career Point Edutech Ltd and Career Point Infra Ltd.The company operates in two core business areas namely Tutorial services and ECAMS.



The various course offerings under the tutorial segment for competitive entrance examinations include IIT JEE, AIEEE, SLEEE, AIPMT, NTSE, KVPY and Science Olympiad. Their network of training centres consists of Company Operated Training Centres and Franchisee Centres.During the financial year 2002, the promoters started undertaking tutoring services via Franchisee Centres as a part of their expansion plans. Subsequently, from April 1, 2006, they also started providing tutoring services through Company Operated Training Centres.



In November 2006, the company incorporated Career Point Edutech Ltd with the object of developing technology based educational solution and software.In the year 2007, the company launched synchro-school programme. In December 6, 2006, they incorporated Career Point Infra Ltd with the object to acquire land and developing such land for maintaining of schools and educational institutions. In the year 2008, they launched Career Point Knowledge Lab in Kota.



Also, they executed management cooperation agreement with Singhania University for establishing university off campus. In the year 2009, the company executed management services agreement with the Gopi Bai Foundation Trust Kota (Raj.) for providing management services to Global Public School. In the year 2010, the company executed MoU with Hughes Communications India Ltd.



Also, they executed MOU with Gopi Bai Foundation Trust Kota (Raj.) for providing Education Consultancy and Management Services for the proposed University at Alania, Kota, Rajasthan. The company forayed into Education Consultancy and Management Services (ECAMS), catering to K-12 and Higher Education segments. Further, to address larger base of potential students, they introduced technology enabled education delivery platform for delivering content through TechEdge Class in 2011-12.The Company in 2012-13, enrolled more than 27,000 students in tutorials services programs and 1000+ new admissions in formal education institutions.



It launched Career Point Gurukul - its fully residential integrated coaching campus at Kota. The first K-12 school was set up in Kota, Rajasthan and was christened Global Public School, Kota.In 2012-13, the company initiated two new school projects including one at residential campus in Kota and second one in Jodhpur. Both the schools have got the CBSE affiliations; the school at Jodhpur got affiliation on 30th March 2013, whereas the school in integrated campus at Kota got its final affiliation on 14th May 2013.



The university project at Hamirpur was opened on August 07, 2012. The academic session FY2012-13 was also first year of operation for Career Point Technical Campus at Rajsamand, Udaipur which is affiliated to AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education) and RTU (Rajasthan Technical University). These newly launched institutions completed first academic session with excellence in the system and methodology to build a strong foundation.During the financial year 2015-16, M/s Career Point Institute of Skill Development Private Limited was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company.



M/s Gyan Eduventure Private Limited becomes as wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company in FY 2016-17.During FY2019-20, the Company launched Career Point Version 2.0 initiative for both offline and online Test Prep business to make education delivery more effective, flexible, affordable and relevant. Further, it launched SmartPrep methodology which is unique to Career Points coaching system and fcus on life skill development along with academics to realize the best potential of a student for a successful career. The new online initiative not only provided operating efficiency but also an opportunity to grow multifold in several sub-verticals of the Test Prep universe.



In addition to reforms in test-prep division, Career Points growth was continually fuelled by Formal education division that is highly sustainable and annuity driven.In 2024-25, a Scheme of Arrangement was approved by the Honble NCLT, under which Srajan Capital Limited got merged with the Company and the Education business of the Company was transferred to Career Point Edutech Limited as a going concern basis with effect from April 1, 2023.