|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Sep 2025
|13 Aug 2025
|Approved the Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 scheduled to be held on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM. Annual Report for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company would be sent to the Stock Exchange in due course, in pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Proceedings of 25th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2025) Scrutinizers report of 25th AGM. Disclosure of voting results and scrutinizers report of 25th AGM of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025)
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