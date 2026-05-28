iifl-logo

Cresanto Global Limited Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
4.88
(4.95%)
Jun 29, 2026|09:10:00 PM

Raymed Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2025calendar-icon
29/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202622 May 2026
Cresanto Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. 2. To note and take on record the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. 3. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please find the attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2026)
Board Meeting28 Apr 202628 Apr 2026
Please find the attached Board Meeting Outcome PLease find the attached outcome of the board meeting
Board Meeting23 Feb 202623 Feb 2026
Please find the attached Outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting4 Feb 202631 Jan 2026
Cresanto Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2025. 2. Limited Review Report for the third quarter ended 31st December 2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Please find the attached outcome of the Board Meeting Please find the attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.02.2026)
Board Meeting5 Nov 202529 Oct 2025
Raymed Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the attached Intimation of Board Meeting Please find the attached outcome of Board meeting Please find the attached outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.11.2025)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Raymed Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the attached Intimation. Please find the attached outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202529 Jul 2025
Raymed Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Plese find the attached Intimation of Board Meeting Please find the attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01.08.2025)

Raymed Labs: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Cresanto Global Limited

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.