Board Meeting 28 May 2026 22 May 2026

Cresanto Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. 2. To note and take on record the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. 3. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please find the attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2026)

Board Meeting 28 Apr 2026 28 Apr 2026

Please find the attached Board Meeting Outcome PLease find the attached outcome of the board meeting

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2026 23 Feb 2026

Please find the attached Outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 4 Feb 2026 31 Jan 2026

Cresanto Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2025. 2. Limited Review Report for the third quarter ended 31st December 2025. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Please find the attached outcome of the Board Meeting Please find the attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.02.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Raymed Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the attached Intimation of Board Meeting Please find the attached outcome of Board meeting Please find the attached outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Raymed Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the attached Intimation. Please find the attached outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2025 29 Jul 2025