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Cresanto Global Limited Share Price Live

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4.88
(4.95%)
Jun 29, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.88
  • Day's High4.88
  • 52 Wk High4.65
  • Prev. Close4.65
  • Day's Low4.88
  • 52 Wk Low 3.48
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-7.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Cresanto Global Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

₹4.88

Prev. Close

₹4.65

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹4.88

Day's Low

₹4.88

52 Week's High

₹4.65

52 Week's Low

₹3.48

Book Value

₹-7.07

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cresanto Global Limited Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Cresanto Global Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Cresanto Global Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

29 Jun, 2026|07:19 PM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.96%

Institutions: 0.95%

Non-Institutions: 66.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Cresanto Global Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.27

4.27

4.27

4.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.86

-6.68

-6.58

-6.41

Net Worth

-2.59

-2.41

-2.31

-2.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.08

-0.06

-0.04

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

129.2

-8.19

3.76

26.28

EBIT growth

196.15

-16.65

3.01

79.79

Net profit growth

23.59

-1.66

13.34

33.05

View Ratios

No Record Found

Cresanto Global Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,875.05

66.8217,018.6174.280.11455.46125.45

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

6,679.85

46.3615,518.89100.140.18532.071,113.42

EPL Ltd

EPL

229.25

23.27,342.4142.81.09353.136.86

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

690.6

12.554,468115.61.01742.39372.17

XPRO India Ltd

XPROINDIA

1,342

103.633,149.7311.620.15134.37304.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cresanto Global Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Nishant Bajaj

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Prashant Bajaj

Non Executive Director

Hitesh Bajoria

Non Executive Director

Urmila Hansraj Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vipul Dubey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prity Bishwarkarma

Registered Office

103 Emperor 1 Sector 93A,

Supertech Emerald Court,

Uttar Pradesh - 201304

Tel: 91-0120-2426900/9412700300

Website: -

Email: raymedlabs@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

Beetal House 99,

Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,

Delhi - 110062

Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82

Website: -

Email: beetalrta@gmail.com

Summary

Cresanto Global Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited company on March 30, 1992, in the name of Raymed Labs Private Limited. Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the members on...
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Reports by Cresanto Global Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Cresanto Global Limited share price today?

The Cresanto Global Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cresanto Global Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cresanto Global Limited is ₹2.08 Cr. as of 29 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cresanto Global Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Cresanto Global Limited is 0 and -0.66 as of 29 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cresanto Global Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cresanto Global Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cresanto Global Limited is ₹3.48 and ₹4.65 as of 29 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Cresanto Global Limited?

Cresanto Global Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.97%, 3 Years at 31.61%, 1 Year at 40.06%, 6 Month at 21.41%, 3 Month at 10.19% and 1 Month at 4.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cresanto Global Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Cresanto Global Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 32.27 %
Institutions - 0.96 %
Public - 66.77 %

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