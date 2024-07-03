Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorPackaging
Open₹4.88
Prev. Close₹4.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.88
Day's Low₹4.88
52 Week's High₹4.65
52 Week's Low₹3.48
Book Value₹-7.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.27
4.27
4.27
4.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.86
-6.68
-6.58
-6.41
Net Worth
-2.59
-2.41
-2.31
-2.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.08
-0.06
-0.04
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
129.2
-8.19
3.76
26.28
EBIT growth
196.15
-16.65
3.01
79.79
Net profit growth
23.59
-1.66
13.34
33.05
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,875.05
|66.82
|17,018.61
|74.28
|0.11
|455.46
|125.45
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
6,679.85
|46.36
|15,518.89
|100.14
|0.18
|532.07
|1,113.42
EPL Ltd
EPL
229.25
|23.2
|7,342.41
|42.8
|1.09
|353.1
|36.86
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
690.6
|12.55
|4,468
|115.6
|1.01
|742.39
|372.17
XPRO India Ltd
XPROINDIA
1,342
|103.63
|3,149.73
|11.62
|0.15
|134.37
|304.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Nishant Bajaj
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Prashant Bajaj
Non Executive Director
Hitesh Bajoria
Non Executive Director
Urmila Hansraj Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vipul Dubey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prity Bishwarkarma
103 Emperor 1 Sector 93A,
Supertech Emerald Court,
Uttar Pradesh - 201304
Tel: 91-0120-2426900/9412700300
Website: -
Email: raymedlabs@rediffmail.com
Beetal House 99,
Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,
Delhi - 110062
Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82
Website: -
Email: beetalrta@gmail.com
Summary
Cresanto Global Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited company on March 30, 1992, in the name of Raymed Labs Private Limited. Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the members on...
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Reports by Cresanto Global Limited
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